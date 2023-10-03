The Federal Government is to investigate alleged negligence and refusal by Maitama General Hospital to treat a victim of ‘one chance’ robbery, Miss Greatness Olorunfemi, before her death.

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olorunfemi was on September 26 reportedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by one chance criminals, who usually rob unsuspecting passengers of their valuables.

She was reported to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, but was not attended to due to lack of police report, and later died.

The minister said if found culpable, serious action will be taken against the management of the hospital, to serve as a deterrent to other hospitals and staff, who refuse to treat emergency cases for reasons best known to them.

“Investigation has begun, and all those responsible for any negligence will be held accountable for their actions,” the minister said.

While decrying the spates of attacks and insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which had resulted in loss of lives, properties, amongst others, she encouraged citizens to assist in addressing the menace.

“So, let us just get this evidence to investigate the issue because we want to know why.

“We need an explanation. This person that died is a Nigerian and we are tired of Nigerians suffering maltreatment. We don’t want it anymore. The President doesn’t want it.

“The media should equally come out and emphasise on this too.

“Let’s also focus on the establishment of mobile courts to handle all these issues because so many people have died due to these issues,” she said.

The minister stressed the need to improve access to quality education, women empowerment and prosecution of perpetrators of violence to reduce the rates and effects of negative vices in the country.

She, therefore, encouraged the media, citizens and other relevant stakeholders to contribute towards national development, peace and security in the country.

“Let’s focus more on things that will move the nation forward, because it will solve these issues of maltreatment and get women empowered, girls education.”

Kennedy-Ohanenye reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure that lives of citizens are protected and to prosecute any offender found wanting and guilty of causing harm to lives and properties.

According to her, the establishment of mobile courts will ensure quick dispensation of justice for victims of Gender Based Violence, GBV, and ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.

She said such would serve as deterrent and forestall others from commiting GBV, harmful traditional practices like Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, early marriage, amongst others.