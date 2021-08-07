NEWS
FG invokes no work, no pay rule on striking doctors
Federal government has issued an order to stop payment of salaries of the resident doctors in the country who embarked on nationwide strike last Monday.
The Federal Government will implement the ‘no work, no pay’ on the striking National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) if they refuse to resume work.
The government also said that it would refer the dispute between it and the doctors to the National Industrial Court for arbitration.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige while confirming the measure On Friday, said that the federal government had decided that if by Monday, the resident doctors fail to return to their duty post that they would be made to lose the pay beginning from the day of the commencement of the strike until it is called off.
“The no work, no pay rule has been triggered off with effect from Monday August 2, and if by Monday they do not return to work, government will be compelled to implement the order to the letter,” he said.
Ngige said that the government would also compute the period that the resident doctors went on strike in April and seize their salaries.
According to the minister, a circular to this effect has been issued and communicated to NARD and its members by yesterday.
He added that the government would by Monday declare talks with doctors on a failed negotiation and proceed to refer the issue to the Industrial Court.
“I will also take additional steps to declare discussions with the doctors a failed conciliation and refer the matter to the arbitration panel or National Industrial Court,” he said.
NARD had issued a communiqué at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State capital, directing its members nationwide to begin strike last Monday.
The association said: “after critical appraisal of the performance of both federal and state governments on all the issues affecting the welfare of our members as observed above and the insincerity of government in implementing the Memorandum of Action after 113 days, the NEC unanimously resolved by vote to resume the total and indefinite strike action from 08.00hrs on Monday, August 2, 2021.”
However, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had pleaded with the striking doctors to go back to work, saying the country is in a health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a press conference held on Thursday, Ehanire said: “I believe that they have a duty to meet to reassess the situation and to call off the strike. They will also realise that this is not the right time to embark on a strike because the perception of the country is now that they are facing serious health problems and that doctors are going on strike. This will not give us a good image as doctors.”
Ehanire said that the government expects the resident doctors to exercise restraint, apply reason and call off their strike.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Police officer killed during Osun bank robbery buried
The mortal remains of the late Dauda Jelili Kayode has been laid to rest.
Kayode better known as Kay was buried on Friday in Iree town, Osun State.
The late Kayode was who was killed during the bank robbery in the town on Thursday.
The armed robbers attacked branches of United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access bank and a police station in the town.
The armed robbers destroyed the doors of the bank with explosives to gain entry into the bank, but they ran away when policemen got to the scene.
Relatives and friend of Kayode could not hold back their tears when his body was lowered into the grave.
NEWS
Bishop Oyedepo reveals the secret behind his WHITE suits
Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed the reason for wearing white suits most of the time.
Bishop David Oyedepo, founder/General Overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel has revealed why he loves wearing white suits.
Bishop Oyedepo said he loves white suits because they are the cheapest.
Speaking at the Church of God Mission (CGM) MEGACON 2021 on Friday in Benin, Edo State, Oyedepo said he loves white suits because they don’t fade.
The theme of the MEGACON 2021 is tagged ‘FOCUS ON CHRIST TO DISCOVER AND FULFILL DESTINY’
“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it”
I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear. If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fades to white.
NEWS
Shake-up in police, as IGP Baba deploys new CPs to 13 States
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has approved the immediate deployment of 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to head 13 states, including Abuja.
A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said on Friday that the posting of the Senior Officers was part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.
The affected State Commands and Commissioner of Police posted are: Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.
Other Senior officers deployed are CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.
Mba said the IGP, while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, has assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country.
“He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery. The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect,” he said.
