FG insists Twitter’s operation illegal despite ECOWAS court ruling
The Federal Government has insisted that the operation of Twitter in the country’s social media space “is not legally permissible.”
This is despite the ruling of the Community Court of Justice of the ECOWAS restraining the government and its agents from unlawfully imposing sanctions against Nigerians who are Twitter users pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed before the court.
The government’s position was made known on Tuesday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed when he appeared before a House of Representatives investigative hearing on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.
Mohammed said the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 does not permit foreign companies to do business in Nigeria if not registered. He said Twitter cannot be given the legitimate rights to operate until it is incorporated in Nigeria.
“As it regards operation of foreign companies in Nigeria, the law provides that a foreign company, which fails to take necessary steps to obtain incorporation as a separate entity in Nigeria for that purpose, but until so incorporated, the foreign company shall not carry on business in Nigeria or exercise any powers of a registered company,” he said.
“Hence, flowing from this background a foreign company as Twitter cannot be clothed with the legitimate rights to operate as a company registered in Nigeria, as they are not licensed, accordingly.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, it is also observed that the operations of Twitter in the Nigerian social space is not legally permissible when it is used in airing of information that endangers the life and security of the majority of citizens of Nigeria.”
Mohammed said Twitter’s suspension is backed by international laws including articles 24, 25 and 26 of the African Union on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection (CCPR).
He said the government would not hesitate to suspend other social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google hangout, and others if they are found to be promoting posts or statements capable of destabilising the country.
The ECOWAS court had also ordered the Federal Government from “doing anything whatsoever to harass, intimidate, arrest or prosecute Twitter and/or any other social media service provider(s), media houses, radio and television broadcast stations and the plaintiffs.”
The ruling followed the suit filed against the government by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians arguing that “the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, criminalisation of Nigerians and other people using Twitter have escalated repression of human rights and unlawfully restricted the rights of Nigerians and other people to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom in the country.”
The court gave the order after hearing arguments from legal counsel to SERAP, Femi Falana (SAN), and lawyer to the government, Maimuna Shiru.
The court said: “The court has listened very well to the objection by Nigeria. The court has this to say. Any interference with Twitter is viewed as inference with human rights, and that will violate human rights. Therefore, this court has jurisdiction to hear the case. The court also hereby orders that the application be heard expeditiously. The Nigerian government must take immediate steps to implement the order.”
Falana, in his reaction, praised the intervention of the ECOWAS court as a timely relief for millions of Nigerians using Twitter who have been threatened with prosecution under the provision of the Penal Code relating to sedition.
“Contrary to the assurance credited to the Attorney General of the Federation ( AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) that violators of the Twitter would not be prosecuted, the Federal Government filed processes in the ECOWAS Court threatening to prosecute Nigerians using Twitter for violating the suspension under the provisions of the Penal Code relating to sedition.
“It is extremely embarrassing that the Federal Government could threaten to jail Nigerians for sedition, which was annulled by the Court of Appeal in 1983, in the case of Arthur Nwankwo vs The State,” he said.
The legal action and the ruling followed the suspension of Twitter by Lai Mohammed after the social media giant was banned in the country for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) also ordered TV and radio stations to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately”, and told them to delete ‘unpatriotic’ Twitter. The substantive suit has been adjourned to July 6, 2021 for hearing of the substantive suit.
Oshodi council boss, MC Oluomo finally reconcile (PHOTO)
The executive chairman of Oshodi /Isolo local government area, Bolaji Ariyoh and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the local government.
Ariyoh and MC Oluomo had been at each other’s throats for nearly six years now over issues relating to the control of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.
The reconciliation took place on Tuesday at a meeting convened by Ariyoh in his office.
The foes-turned friends agreed to put their disagreement behind and forge ahead for the common good of the LGA.
Sources at the meeting noted that the two gladiators resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially during the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Reacting, Ariyoh explained that both him and the NURTW boss have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall development of the local government.
Sanwo-Olu compensates former Oshodi LG chairmanship aspirant with new appointment
Daisi Oso has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Diasi Oso as the new General Manager of Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Oso , who is the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, was forced to withdraw from the local government chairmanship race
He stepped down for the eventual winner of the recent APC primary election in the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof also known as Kendo.
Kendo is the anointed candidate of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.
Oso appointment is seen by many as a form of compensation for obeying the orders of leaders of the party to step down from the chairmanship race.
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is under intense pressure to participate in the July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.
The move follows Gani Adams’ silence over the proposed rally scheduled for the Ojota park.
Many supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitation were said to have been left in the cold and are not happy with Gani Adams continued silence over the matter.
It was gathered that before the July 3 date was arrived at, Chief Sunday Igboho was said to have contacted Gani Adams to choose a date for the Lagos rally.
It was, however, learnt that after weeks of contacting Gani Adams, he was not forthcoming in picking a date.
After waiting for weeks without hearing from Gani Adams, Igboho was said to have liased with leaders of some Yoruba groups in the state and the July 3 date was fixed.
It was gathered that Gani Adams was not keen in participating in the Lagos rally due to some personal reasons.
“I don’t think it is likely he would participate but I know he is under intense pressure,” said a source, who asked not to be named.
“There is pressure on him; there have been meetings, and there have been talks for him to participate fully in the rally.
