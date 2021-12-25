NEWS
FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors, N34,000 for others
The Federal Government has increased the hazard allowance for medical doctors and health workers in the country.
It was gathered that while the government increased the allowance for doctors from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000; other health workers like nurses, laboratory workers among others had theirs reviewed to between N15,000 and N34,000.
This was contained in a circular with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 dated December 22, 2021 and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.
The circular read in part, “Concerning the review of the hazard allowance applicable to health workers in the services of the federal hospitals, medical centres and clinics in ministries, departments and agencies, the hazard allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5,000 to between N15,000 and N34,000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5,000 to between N32,000 and N40,000.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, on Friday, disagreed with the new rate.
The association’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by the National President, Dr Godiya Ishaya; Secretary General, Dr Suleiman Ismail; and Social Secretary, Dr Alfa Yusuf.
The statement titled, ‘Press statement on the review of hazard allowance’, expressed the dissatisfaction of the association with the proposed payment rate.
The association, however, called on the Federal Government to review the rate to prevent the need for further negotiations in the future.
Insecurity: Ganduje visits Buhari, says governors need help
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said most forests across the country now accommodate terrorists, armed robbers, bandits and criminals.
The governor said this while speaking with State House reporters after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.
He described the current security challenges in the country as “unfortunate” and called the President to assist governors.
He also asked for the establishment of another military training base in the forest bordering Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Plateau, to check the activities of criminals.
He said, “First of all, I came to see Mr. President and brief him on the security situation in Kano. There are challenges all over the country that are unfortunate, but we believe Mr. President is doing his best with other stakeholders in order to curtail the situation.”
“We need helping hand, almost everybody, especially governors and chairmen of local governments. We have observed the security situation now, our forest are the major problems because they accommodate bandits, they accommodate terrorists; they accommodate armed robbers.
“In Kano State, we have taken some measures. We have two large forests, the Falgore forest, which is bordering Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi and also not far away from Plateau. In that forest, we established a military training ground in conjunction with the Army. And there’s a lot of military training going on in that forest using the facilities that we have provided.
“So, that is helping to checkmate the activities of bandits in that forest and I have requested Mr President to also establish another institution within that forest so that, that forest will be liberated completely.
“Also, we have introduced technology within the forest, from the office of the DSS in Kano and the Office of the Commissioner of Police and even from my office, we are able to monitor what is happening in that forest. And there’s effective communication between the DSS and the police and those who are managing the forest; the checkpoints and various places that security agencies are manning.”
Electoral Amendment: NASS dismisses report on collection of signatures
The National Assembly has dismissed media reports that members of the two chambers of the assembly had commenced collection of signatures to counter President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent the electoral amendment bill.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Speaker, who met the president alongside the Senate President, said he was not aware of any move by the legislators to override the president, saying collection of signatures was not an easy task as being speculated.
He said: “I’m not aware of any such as at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now, a collection of signatures is not something that is done when we’re on break, when everybody’s scattered.!
“What I said very clearly, I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting, that we will look at the President’s veto and his reasons. And when we come back, it’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.
“When we come back from our recess, there’s still ample time, we will decide one way or the other. Which way to go, the options are there.
“We will do what is right for the Nigerian people. And I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater.
“Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it. We may have tarried a little while.
“But by the time we come back, right, at least as far as the house, and I’m sure the Senate as well, will be the first thing on our agenda. The very week we come back from recess.’’
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who also addressed the correspondents, revealed that the recently passed 2022 appropriation bill of 17.13trillion would be transmitted to the president by next week for signing.
He said: “We’re very optimistic. In fact, we’re very sure that Mr President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together.
“This is our third appropriation bill to be passed before we go on Christmas break.
“It has shown how important the passage and the assent to the budget before the end of the year has been.’’
2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan
There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may sign the N17.13 2022 Appropriation Bill into law next week.
Senate President Ahmed Lawan dropped the hint Thursday night after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was at the meeting.
Lawan confirmed that the President personally invited him and Gbajabiamila for the purpose of thanking the National Assembly through its leaders for the members’ services to the nation.
He said he was not surprised at the decision of the reject the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, noting that the National Assembly had received the President’s reason for his action.
He said it was now left for the legislature arm to produce a perfect law that will help the nation’s electoral process.
He said:“Mr. President invited the honourable speaker and me to come so he could thank the National Assembly through us for working so hard to pass the 2022 appropriation bill, which will be brought to Mr. President for his assent by next week by the grace of God.
“We’re very optimistic. In fact, we’re very sure that Mr President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together. This is our third appropriation bill to be passed before we go on Christmas break.
“It has shown how important the passage and the assent to the budget before the end of the year have been. You will recall that we were in two or three different recessions. But because public expenditure, which normally drives our economy, as a developing economy, has always brought that advantage, made the availability of funds into the economy. And we can come out of the recess periods.
“So, I want to thank Mr President for thanking the National Assembly. Because this is essentially the reason why he invited the speaker and I to say that National Assembly, thank you very much for working with us for making this budget 2022 pass in good time as you did for 2020 and 2021.”
On how he reacted to the President’s veto of the Electoral Bill, he said “well, that I think is not an issue.Mr. President has withheld assent and he has written to us in the National Assembly. So, the matter is not whether I’m surprised or not, I shouldn’t express any surprise because we have our own processes, he has his own and we did our own and he has done his own now. So, the ball is in our court for us to look at the observations Mr. President has raised and see how we react to the observations Mr. President has raised.
“But I want to say this, that at the end of the day, what will come out of all these processes will be to the benefit of our electoral processes; it will be an outcome that will ensure that INEC is able to monitor these processes properly, that our political parties are also able to be strong, that at the end of the day, Nigerians should have an Electoral Act amended to make the election of Nigerians into various offices very transparent, full of integrity and of course, we will be proud at the end of the day that we are part of that history of amending the Electoral Act to make our electoral processes better,” he said.
Speaker Gbajabiamila said he was not aware of the reported collection of signatures of federal lawmakers to override the President’s rejection of the Electoral Amendment Bill.
“I’m not aware of any such threats to override the President’s decision; at least not in my chambers. We’re on a break right now. So, the collection of signatures is not something that is done when everybody’s scattered,” he said.
“I made it abundantly clear at our last sitting that we will look at the President’s veto and his reasons when we come back . It’s not something we’re going to do on a knee jerk.
“When we come back from our recess, there’s still ample time. We will decide one way or the other. We will do what is right for the Nigerian people.
“And I made it very clear that we’re not going to throw away the baby with the bathwater. And the electoral law is what a credible electoral process needs. And laws are what is required at this time. Nigerians want it and Nigerians will get it.”
