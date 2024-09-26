FG increases Corpers’ allowance to ₦77,000

The Federal Government has approved the increase of Corps Members’ monthly allowance to N77,000 with effect from July 2024.

The increment is N7,000 above the new national minimum wage.

This was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), dated September 25, 2024, and signed by the chairman of the commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta.

The latest increment, according to a press statement by the Acting Director Information and Public Relations of NYSC, Caroline Embu, was in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which pegs minimun wage of workers at N70,000.

The statement said, “Prior to this, the Director General, NYSC Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman in which he solicited for a robust welfare package for Corps Members.

“The NYSC Boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much needed succour to the Corps Members, but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation.”

Before the increment, the monthly allowance for Corps Members was N33,000, being the old national minimum wage.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!