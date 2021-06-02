NEWS
FG expects next batch of COVID-19 vaccine in September
The federal government has expressed the hope that the country may receive more consignments of Covax-brokered COVID-19 vaccine between July and September.
Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference in Abuja.
He also said 73,465 Nigerians had received their second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He said President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, received their second dose last Saturday.
While giving update on the vaccine rollout and efforts to secure more supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Shuaib said the government had received information that the Covax vaccine consignment might be due in Nigeria as from September.
“On the global vaccine supply and anticipated next consignment, the Covax facility has communicated that the upcoming allocation is likely from July or September 2021.
“The exact dates are still being finalised. Nevertheless, bilateral conversations are ongoing to see how we can access the surplus vaccines being stockpiled by developed countries,” he said.
He stated that the federal government was collaborating with 33 embassies and high commissions in Nigeria on how to secure more supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.
He added that the federal Ministry of Health was working with critical stakeholders to fast-track the establishment of local vaccine production plants in Nigeria so as to provide alternative supply of vaccines.
On the state of vaccination in the country, he said 73,465 Nigerians had so far received their second dose.
Shuaib said Buhari and Osinbajo did their second doses on Saturday, May 29.
Similarly, he said many state governors, members of the legislature, traditional and religious leaders had publicly started taking the second dose of their vaccinations.
Speaking on the reports of adverse effects of the vaccine, Shuaib said there had been cases of mild, moderate and severe Adverse Events Following Immunisations (AEFIs) since the rolled out of Covid-19 vaccination on March 15, 2021.
He added that the AEFls symptoms ranged from pain and swelling at site of vaccination to more serious symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness and allergic reactions.
According to him, “a total of 10,027 cases of mild AEFI have been reported as of May 30, while 86 cases of moderate to severe incidents have been reported. All these individuals have since fully recovered”.
He stated that five states have the highest records of AEFI, namely: Cross River (1,040), Kaduna (1,071), Lagos (796), Yobe (555), and Kebbi with 525 cases.
The Country Director of WHO, Dr.Walter Molumbo, while giving an assessment of the success rate of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, said that WHO considered Nigeria’s performance as among the best in Africa.
Meanwhile, WHO yesterday approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use — the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO’s nod.
The UN health agency signed off on the two-dose vaccine, which is already being deployed in some countries around the world.
“WHO today validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use,” the world health body said in a statement.
WHO had also given emergency use listing to vaccines being made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the AstraZeneca jab being produced in India, South Korea and the EU.
NEWS
Oyetola reverses another Aregbesola education policy
Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the reversal of Teachers’ Establishment and Pension Office (TEPO) to its original name, Teaching Service Commission.
According to a statement signed by the Ministry of Education’s Coordinating Director, Kehinde Olaniyan stated that the reversal takes immediate effect.
Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola had created replaced Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) with TEPO to oversee the recruitment, welfare, and pension administration of teachers in the state.
Aregbesola created an office for TEPO in the three senatorial districts headed by Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries to oversee the office as a form of decentralization.
However, the statement said the reversion became imperative as a continuation of the policy and institutional reform of the administration in the education sector.
The statement reads, “In continuation of the Policy and Institutional Reform on-going in the Education Sector of the State, His Excellency Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, the Governor of the State of Osun has approved that Teachers Establishment and Pensions Office (TEPO) reverts to its constitutional and Original Name of Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the reversion takes immediate effect”.
Oyetola had reversed other educational policies of the previous administration including the single school uniform, school names, and the reversal 4-5-3-4 to 6-3-3-4 policy.
NEWS
Makinde approves reduction in LAUTECH tuition fees
Oyo Governor, Seyi Makind has approved a reduction in the amount of tuition for students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
The governor, who spoke during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso Tuesday, 25 per cent reduction in school fees for the students
He said the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.
Before the reduction, the least amount students of Oyo state origin pay is N140,000 while non-indigene pay N170, 000.
He asserted that though LAUTECH tuition fees was the lowest among state-owned universities in the country, “but I have approved your demand on the tuition fees reduction.”
The governor further promised to prioritise needs of the institution to enhance smooth academic programme in the school, saying that “never again will a four-year programme turn to eight-year programme in the school.”
Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the LAUTECH Students Union, Mr Olabisi Olamide lauded Makinde for his passion for the institution, saying his uncommon love for the school prompted his efforts and subsequent sole ownership of the institution by Oyo state.
Olamide requested the governor to reduce the school tuition fees and called for introduction of more courses in the school academic programme “now that the school has been converted to conventional university.”
NEWS
Bandits who abducted Islamic school students arrested — Niger State Govt
The bandits who abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyyan School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government of the state have been arrested.
Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso disclosed this Tuesday evening.
He, however did not disclosed how many of the bandits were arrested.
Ketso, spoke shortly after presiding over the over two hours security meeting at the government house in Minna, said “some of the bandits are in our custody.”
He added that the security agents are already on trail of the rest of the bandits with a view to rescuing the children.
The arrest of the bandits comes few hours after they made contact with the management of the institution.
The bandits were said to have contacted the school Headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, at about 4 pm on Monday, asking him to pay N110 million as ransom for the release of his pupils.
According to him, the kidnappers threatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of today, they will kill all the children.
