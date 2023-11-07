FG evacuates 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), evacuated 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya on Tuesday.

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, stated in Abuja that the objective of the Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) exercise was to ensure that migrating Nigerians were not stranded abroad.

“The evacuees departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, aboard a chartered flight on Tuesday and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, later in the day.

“The evacuees are 100 adult females, 37 adult males, 16 children, and eight infants.

“They will be received by officials on arrival to facilitate their resettlement and reintegration into society,” Musa said.

He noted that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts to ensure that no Nigerian is left stranded or abandoned in detention facilities in Libya.