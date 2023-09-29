FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2, as a public holiday in commemoration of the nation’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

Tunji-Ojo assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to surmounting the challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult socioeconomic and security challenges are global and Nigeria is not isolated,” the minister said.

He, however, said the government was daily making efforts to address “these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes our way.”

Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to remain united to achieve the greatness the country is destined for.

“Our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world, being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu.“Our founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today,” he added.