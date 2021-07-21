FG confirms moves to extradite Igboho

The Federal government has confirmed that the process for extraditing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic has begun.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the hint at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers. on Tuesday.

Buhari, who did not make direct reference to Igboho said his government would intensify efforts to fish out those troubling the peace of the nation and citizens.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) arrested Igboho at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou on Monday night

Igboho was on his way to Germany before he was arrested.

He is currently being held at the Cotonou Criminal Brigade.

Sources within the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation told our correspondent on Tuesday night that the process to extradite Igboho has commenced.

The source noted that Justice Minister and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami has been in close contact with the Beninoise authorities.