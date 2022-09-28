FG begs ex-military officers protesting unpaid allowance

The federal government has appealed to military veterans protesting unpaid Security Debarment Allowance for more time.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana addressed the former military officers on Tuesday in Abuja.

The official debunked the allegation that the funds had been released but payment was delayed by the ministry.

“Being the Accounting Officer of the Ministry, I am urging you to give peace a chance and go home. We will get back to you as soon as possible”, he promised.

Kana assured the protesters that the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) was concerned about their plight.

The permanent secretary assuaged their fear over fresh verification exercise before payment, adding that the existing database of all veterans will be used.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor commended Abubakar Kana for resolving the impasse and thanked the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

The veterans’ spokesperson, Biodun Albert attributed the misinformation and insinuations to the communication gap between them and the authorities.

The retired personnel agreed to go back home and cleared the barricade they erected at the entrance of the Defence Headquarters (Ship House).