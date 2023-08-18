FG begins minsters-designate documentation Saturday

The documentation on the newly-appointed ministers will commence on Saturday.

The exercise is expected to end on Sunday, August 20.

In a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, the ministers were urged to come with their curriculum vitae, birth certificate/declaration of age, two passport photographs, among others.

“Ministers-designate are to please note that their documentation will take place at the Conference Room, General Services Office, Second Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 10 am to 4pm on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday 20.

“Each minister-designate is to provide the names of their three guests during the documentation process for access to the venue,” the statement said.

The portfolios for the 45 minister-designates confirmed by the Senate were revealed on Wednesday.

The ministers are expected to be sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.