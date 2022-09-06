FG begins collation of education undergraduates, students to get bursary allowances in 2023

The Federal Government has announced that it had begun the collation of data of students studying education in public universities and Colleges of education.

The exercise is being handled by the National Universities Committee (NUC) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The collation is a prelude to the commencement of payment of bursary to students studying education in pulic higher institutions in the country.

Every student of public universities studying education programmes in universities will receive the payment of N75,000 per semesterr while their counterparts in the Colleges of Education are also billed to receive N50,000 per semester.

The bursary scheme is expected to begin in 2023.

Recall that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had during the commemoration of 2021 annual World Teachers’ Day annouced the bursary scheme.

He said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed/B.A. Ed/BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”