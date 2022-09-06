NEWS
FG begins collation of education undergraduates, students to get bursary allowances in 2023
The Federal Government has announced that it had begun the collation of data of students studying education in public universities and Colleges of education.
The exercise is being handled by the National Universities Committee (NUC) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).
The collation is a prelude to the commencement of payment of bursary to students studying education in pulic higher institutions in the country.
Every student of public universities studying education programmes in universities will receive the payment of N75,000 per semesterr while their counterparts in the Colleges of Education are also billed to receive N50,000 per semester.
The bursary scheme is expected to begin in 2023.
Recall that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had during the commemoration of 2021 annual World Teachers’ Day annouced the bursary scheme.
He said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed/B.A. Ed/BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.
“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”
NEWS
ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG
The Federal Government says it has done all it can to end the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who stated this on Tuesday while meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja, said all previous efforts by the government to return the lecturers back to class have proved abortive.
He said he and many government officials had engaged the union on several occasions to end the seven-month-old strike.
“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance. After inter-ministerial consultations and rounds of hard negotiations with all government agencies, we interacted with the Unions. I personally, gave it all it required to resolve the current challenges.
“I met the Unions anywhere and everywhere possible with facts, with figures, and with absolute sincerity.
“For example, I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house, in my office and at the ASUU Secretariat on several different occasions, in addition to other formal engagements going on,” he said.
The Minister added that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them not to accept any demand that is not feasible.
ASUU had, on February 14, 2022, shut down public universities, demanding full implementation of previous agreements the union and the FG had entered into.
NEWS
Nigeria congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss
President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated Liz Truss on her assumption of office as new British Prime Minister.
Buhari rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, “whose antecedents in government, politics, and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other countries.”
The President affirms that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remain strong, positive, and mutually beneficial while working with Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.
This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, on Tuesday.
Buhari, however, appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.
Recall that Truss was confirmed as Britain’s new Conservative leader on Monday, taking over from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
NEWS
PHOTOS: President Buhari receives President Andrzej Duda of Poland
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Polish President, Andrzej Duda at the State House, Abuja.
The Polish leader, who arrived at the forecourt of the presidential villa at 10.30 a.m., was received by Buhari.
The agenda of the meeting between the two leaders, who immediately went into a closed-door meeting, was unknown to journalists.
It was, however, gathered that both leaders will discuss security and bilateral matters as well as other world issues.
See Photos:
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd team-mates after Arsenal victory
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Man Utd new boy Antony handed debut vs Arsenal
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Presidency: I’m richer than US president Joe biden, won’t steal money if elected – Peter Obi [VIDEO]
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Euro slides below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST]
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP crisis: Dino Melaye fires back at Fani-Kayode
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show after losing voice
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings