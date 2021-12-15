FG awaits official memo as UK removes Nigeria from red list

Effective this morning, the United Kingdom (UK) will remove Nigeria and 10 other African countries from its travel red list, allowing free entry of flights and travellers with minimal conditions into the UK.

The UK government on Tuesday said all 11 countries would be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4:00a.m. today (Wednesday). The travel ban lasted 10 days.

The reversal comes just a day after Nigeria said it had initiated diplomatic steps to make the UK and the UAE reverse the restrictions imposed on the country rather than impose its own travel ban in retaliation.

The UK government had recently reintroduced the red list as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant. Affected were: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid, yesterday, said the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” Javid told UK Parliament.

“While we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4a.m. Wednesday morning.”

Currently, all UK arrivals from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days. Some travellers have already paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, and there have been complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.

Javid said he had asked for urgent advice on whether those currently in managed quarantine would be able to leave early.

“The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron. Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.”

Head of trade group, Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, said emptying the red list made “complete sense” but that the government should also scrap the remaining travel restrictions.

Currently, all arrivals, regardless of where they fly from, must take COVID-19 tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK and PCR tests within two days of their arrival.

“If the red list isn’t necessary, given that Omicron is established here at home, then neither are the costly emergency testing and isolation measures imposed on even fully vaccinated travellers, which again put us completely at odds with the rest of Europe,” he said.

Reacting, the Federal Government has welcomed the removal of Nigeria from the UK red list of countries banned from operating flights to Britain as a result of the outbreak of the Omicron variant. The government’s position was noted by the Director of Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu.

He said the ministry is yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.

Odaudu said: “The news of the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list is a welcome development. It is a relief to the aviation industry. However, we are yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the new development.”