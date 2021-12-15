breaking
FG awaits official memo as UK removes Nigeria from red list
Effective this morning, the United Kingdom (UK) will remove Nigeria and 10 other African countries from its travel red list, allowing free entry of flights and travellers with minimal conditions into the UK.
The UK government on Tuesday said all 11 countries would be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4:00a.m. today (Wednesday). The travel ban lasted 10 days.
The reversal comes just a day after Nigeria said it had initiated diplomatic steps to make the UK and the UAE reverse the restrictions imposed on the country rather than impose its own travel ban in retaliation.
The UK government had recently reintroduced the red list as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant. Affected were: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid, yesterday, said the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” Javid told UK Parliament.
“While we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4a.m. Wednesday morning.”
Currently, all UK arrivals from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days. Some travellers have already paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, and there have been complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.
Javid said he had asked for urgent advice on whether those currently in managed quarantine would be able to leave early.
“The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron. Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.”
Head of trade group, Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, said emptying the red list made “complete sense” but that the government should also scrap the remaining travel restrictions.
Currently, all arrivals, regardless of where they fly from, must take COVID-19 tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK and PCR tests within two days of their arrival.
“If the red list isn’t necessary, given that Omicron is established here at home, then neither are the costly emergency testing and isolation measures imposed on even fully vaccinated travellers, which again put us completely at odds with the rest of Europe,” he said.
Reacting, the Federal Government has welcomed the removal of Nigeria from the UK red list of countries banned from operating flights to Britain as a result of the outbreak of the Omicron variant. The government’s position was noted by the Director of Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu.
He said the ministry is yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.
Odaudu said: “The news of the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list is a welcome development. It is a relief to the aviation industry. However, we are yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the new development.”
Lagos commences prosecution of defaulters of COVID-19 guidelines
Concerned with the dramatic rise in COVID-19 positive cases seen in the evolving fourth wave, the Lagos State government has commenced prosecution of inbound international passengers who fail to submit themselves for Day Two and Day Seven PCR tests as mandated by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made this known, yesterday, noted that the prosecution of defaulting inbound passengers has become necessary to mitigate the evolving fourth wave of COVID-19 infection in the state.
He said: “Lagos State is concerned with the dramatic rise in cases seen in the evolving fourth wave. Identifying that our previous waves are associated with non-compliance of inbound passengers with the testing guidelines, we have commenced prosecution of inbound international passengers who fail to submit themselves for Day Two and Day Seven PCR tests as mandated by the Federal COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
“In addition, unvaccinated inbound passengers and anyone testing positive for COVID-19 are mandated to self-isolate at home for seven days. We will be sanctioning anyone found to be disregarding these guidelines, which are designed to minimise the community transmission of COVID and its variants.”
The Commissioner further disclosed that the state government has started contacting the defaulting passengers and patients for arraignment before a mobile court for special offences.
Nigeria owning N38.005tr
The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock is N38.005 trillion (about $92.626 billion) as at September 30, 2021.
A statement obtained from DMO’s website on Tuesday indicated nation’s debt stock as at September 30 (third quarter), includes external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states’ governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The DMO said: “The increase of N2.540 trillion when compared to the corresponding figure of N35.465 trillion at the end of Q2 2021 was largely accounted for by the $4 billion Eurobonds issued by the Government in September 2021.”
The issuance of the $4 billion Eurobonds, the DMO said, “has brought significant benefits to the economy by increasing the level of Nigeria’s External Reserves, thereby supporting the Naira Exchange Rate and providing necessary capital to enable the Federal Government finance various projects in the Budget.
“The triple tranche $4 billion Eurobond, issued in September 2021, was for the implementation of the New External Borrowing of $6.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriation Act.”
NSA names three terror sponsors
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, listed the three religious groups backing terrorist organisations in Nigeria and other Sahel countries.
Monguno named Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), and ISGS as sponsors and supporters of terrorist groups.
He urged “Ulamas, preachers, and community leaders” to preach on the negative effects of insecurity and canvas support for the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.
He said: “There’s no gun more powerful than enlightenment and education at the grass-root level,” he said during the 14th Workshop of the League of Ulamas, Preachers, and Imams of Sahel countries.
Monguno said alliances between the clerics and security forces “should be the backbone to rebuilding our terrorism-infested communities”.
He said: “Terrorism and the rapid escalation of violent activities by militant Islamist groups in the Sahel since 2016 have been primarily driven by the Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), which mainly operates in Mali and extends to the Niger Republic and Burkina Faso.
“It is bolstered by activities of groups such as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), the Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), and ISGS, which have continued to pose an imminent threat to the stability of the region.
“In Nigeria, Boko-Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) dominate terrorist activities, especially in the Northeastern..
“The situation in the Sahel has never been grimmer, extremist violence continues to spread; the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is growing, and food insecurity is affecting more people than ever before. There are several not entirely congruent working hypotheses underpinning foreign and regional government strategies.
“It is imperative that Ulamas, preachers, and community leaders in your localities key in to support efforts of our security forces, in order to end this menace.
“Just as collaborations between governments are boosting the advance of security forces in the fight against terrorism, alliances and group effort like LOPIS should be the backbone to rebuilding our terrorism-infested communities.”
