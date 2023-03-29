FG assures smooth, peaceful handover to Tinubu

2 total views

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that transition of power to the new administration will be smooth and peaceful.

The government also said the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President elect had been completed.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman of the transition committee, Boss Mustapha, noted that litigation would not stop the handover ceremony from taking place.

He said, “The committee has been active and the refurbishment of offices for the president and vice-president elect has been completed. The facility at the Defence House is ready. Security personnel of the Department of State Service and the Nigeria Police Force have also been deployed to the president and vice-president elect.

“Protocol officers have also been assigned to both the president and vice president-elect from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Agency.

“The Transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth. On May 29th, there would be a peaceful formal transfer of power to the new President”.

Mustapha noted that the security sub-committee had been saddled with the responsibility to ensure no one could truncate the handing-over.

He said, “All litigations, whether resolved or not, will not in any way stop the process. President is not spending a day extra in office. The security committee has the responsibility to ensure that nothing happens to truncate the transition process. Nigerians are very law abiding people.

“Whoever has lost an election there are provided avenues for those people to make whatever legal inquiry they want to make but the process would continue unabated. We would not create another constitutional crisis; on May 29 the handing over will take place.”

As part of the transition, Mustapha also said four members of the President-elect’s team would be joining the FG delegation to the spring meeting of the World bank.

He, however, revealed that the President-elect has nominated Wale Edun and the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu to be part of the transition committee.