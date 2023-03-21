FG arraigns Ex-terrorist negotiator, Mamu on 10-count terrorism charge

The Federal Government on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja arraigned Mr Tukur Mamu, an ex-terrorist negotiator, on a 10-count charge of terrorism.

Manu was charged to court by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of the FG

Mamu, who has been in the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS), since last year, was arraigned before Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo for offences relating to a violent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train in which several persons were abducted.

In the charges, the Federal Government accused Mamu of aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorism attacks against innocent Nigerians.

Among others, he was accused of collecting sums of money in various currencies on behalf of Boko Haram terrorists from the families of victims of the train attack.

Specifically, Mamu was said to have collected $420,000 from the families of the attack victims and another N21 million from another set of families.

Similarly, he was accused of concealing the terrorism funds in his Kaduna residence in violation of provisions of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act.

However, Mamu denied all the charges when read to him in the open court.

Though the Federal Government asked for a date to commence his trial, Mamu’s lawyer, Mohammed Ndanusa, moved a motion requesting bail for his client.

Among others, Ndanusa told the court that his client was suffering ailments that required urgent surgical operation.

The Federal Government vehemently opposed the request on the ground that medical doctors at the DSS hospital could treat all ailments claimed by the accused.

However, after taking arguments for and against the bail request, Justice Ekwo reserved ruling till a date that would be communicated to the parties.

He ordered that Mamu remains in the custody of the DSS pending the ruling on the bail application.

Mamu, who was moved to the court by a retinue of armed security operatives, was taken away to the DSS custody immediately after the arraignment.

Recall that Justice Nkeonye Maha of a sister court had on September 13, 2022, gave the Department of State Services a go-ahead to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator for 60 days to enable it conclude its investigation on Mamu, who led the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March 2022.