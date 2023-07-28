Friday, July 28, 2023
FG approves N25,000 allowance for doctors

In the wake of the ongoing indefinite strike embarked on by the National Association of Resident Doctors, the Federal Government has approved the payment of twenty five thousand naira (N25,000) peculiar allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres and clinics in the federal public service.

The allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the national salary and wages commission, Ekpo Nta.

Government also issued circulars on some of the demands of the doctors on strike, including the Circular on Review of CONMESS which indicates twenty five percent for CONMESS one to six ( 1-6) and thirty five percent for CONMESS seven ( 7) .

Another Circular is on Review of CONHESS which shows twenty-five percent (25%) for CONMESS one to fourteen (1-14) and thirty-five percent (35%) for CONHESS fifteen (15 )

Also included is the circular on Hazard Allowance for Doctors working outside hospitals.

