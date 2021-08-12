NEWS
FG announces new rates for toll gates across Nigeria
The federal government has approved the Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval at the weekly meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.
The endorsement signals the reintroduction of toll gates on federal roads across Nigeria.
In 2019, the Buhari administration announced plans to bring back toll collection scrapped by the Obasanjo government in 2004.
Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola gave a breakdown of the rates while briefing reporters.
Fashola revealed that bicycles, pedal cycles, tricycles, motorcycles, and other two or three-wheeled transport are exempted.
Others to benefit from the exemption are diplomatic vehicles, military and paramilitary vehicles.
Vehicles expected to pay have been classified into five categories.
First: cars, second: SUVs, third: private buses, fourth: commercial buses, fifth: luxury buses and trucks.
Cars will pay N200; SUVs and Jeeps N300; private buses N300; commercial buses N150; luxury buses and trucks N500.
Fashola recalled that a Willingness-To-Pay Survey was carried out before the pricing framework.
He said toll payment will not start now, adding that the government presented the policy to help people, states, local governments, road managers and investors have an idea of the initiative.
The toll collection will commence once the roads are motorable and will affect only federal dual carriage roads.
NEWS
New book presents Pastor Kumuyi’s story
A new book has been released on the life of the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi.
The book titled “Kumuyi, Defender of the Faith detailed the journey of Kumuyi.
In the book, readers get to learn so much about the Man of God’s life through the stories telltold by those who had close contacts with him
The Foreword of the book was written by the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye.
Details to follow
NEWS
Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers set to defend Abba Kyari
No fewer than 31 lawyers from the northern part of the country have indicated interest in defending the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who was recently suspended in connection with a $1.1m scam involving an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.
This was disclosed on Wednesday by Barrister Bappah Salisu, who spoke on behalf of the 31 legal practitioners from 19 Northern States.
According to the statement, the lawyers decided to offer the free legal service to Abba Kyari following a call by the Coalition of Northern Groups which demanded that the fundamental human right of the embattled police boss must be protected.
The Northern group had made the call following an indictment by a court in the United States of America after the discovery of Abba Kyari’s tie with Hushpuppi.
Speaking on the move by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to extradite Kyari to the United States, the group of lawyers said the FBI did not follow due procedure, stressing that they breached international protocol.
“We would raise questions involving the possibility of breaches to Kyari’s fundamental rights entrenched in Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right which essentially state that every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person and every individual shall have the right to have his cause heard.
“This comprises: the right to an appeal to competent national organs against acts of violating his fundamental rights as recognized and guaranteed by conventions, laws, regulations and customs in force.
“The right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court or tribunal; the right to defence, including the right to be defended by counsel of his choice; the right to be tried within a reasonable time by an impartial court or tribunal”, the group added.
NEWS
Gani Fawehinmi’s first son, Mohammed is dead
Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.
Though details of his death are still sketchy, it was gathered that Mohammed died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.
He was 52.
Mohammed was a graduate of Business Administration at the University of Lagos.
He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.
The deceased had over 20 years of experience in law practice.
Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers; Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.
