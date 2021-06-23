NEWS
FFK’s former Egyptian lover apologizes after calling him a ‘hallucinogenic man and a liar’
Nesma Galal, Femi Fani-Kayode’s former Egyptian lover has apologized to him after calling him out on social media.
The romance had gotten to public space in 2020 after Nesma described the former Minister of Aviation as “All my stars my everything in my life” in an Instagram post, to which he responded by writing “My Hatun”, an honorific word for women, equivalent to the English term “My lady.”
However months after this, the Egyptian lady returned to Instagram to call out the former Minister, alleging that she left him because he is not fit to be a husband.
Nesma’s post at that time read;
“I left this man forever because he did not deserve to be a husband. Because he’s a hallucinogenic man, traitorous, and a liar.
“He begged my mother to come back to him again, but it’s impossible to come back to him.
“And I did block him from Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp and have all the conversations that prove that he’s begging me and my mother to come back, but I refused forever.
“This is a traitorous man. He’s mentally ill, I swear to god.”
She has however now taken to same platform to apologize to him, saying “she erred”. Nesma also disclosed that her previous Instagram post was put out of jealousy.
Admitting that she loves him, the Egyptian lady added that FFK deserves the best, respect, love and appreciation from her.
She wrote;
I erred in your right a lot
And I admit that I made a mistake in your right, and when I put a bad post on my page that offended you, it was out of jealousy for you because I am jealous for you
Because was I loved you so much, but I was always saw from you all the best, respect, love and appreciation for me I swear to God
You are a person who deserves respect and appreciation because you are the kindest, noblest, most compassionate, most merciful and most beautiful of God’s creatures
Dear femi I apologize to you in front of the world
You are the purest of God’s creation
Really You’re beautiful angel
I’m very sorry charming king femi feni kayode@real_ffk
God bless you forever habibi
FFK who was in the comment section of the post, thanked her for the apology and disclosed that he misses her every moment.
He wrote;
Thank you so much my Hatun. I forgave you a second after I saw the post because I know who and what you are and that you did not mean a word of it. I am sorry if I in any way hurt your feelings but you know that you are my Hatun. Thank you for having the courage and love to reach out. I missed you every second of every minute of every hour of every day and every night. You are my Hatun and no
Oshodi council boss, MC Oluomo finally reconcile (PHOTO)
The executive chairman of Oshodi /Isolo local government area, Bolaji Ariyoh and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the local government.
Ariyoh and MC Oluomo had been at each other’s throats for nearly six years now over issues relating to the control of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.
The reconciliation took place on Tuesday at a meeting convened by Ariyoh in his office.
The foes-turned friends agreed to put their disagreement behind and forge ahead for the common good of the LGA.
Sources at the meeting noted that the two gladiators resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially during the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
Reacting, Ariyoh explained that both him and the NURTW boss have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall development of the local government.
Sanwo-Olu compensates former Oshodi LG chairmanship aspirant with new appointment
Daisi Oso has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Diasi Oso as the new General Manager of Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency(LASPEMA).
Oso , who is the current Vice Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, was forced to withdraw from the local government chairmanship race
He stepped down for the eventual winner of the recent APC primary election in the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof also known as Kendo.
Kendo is the anointed candidate of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State.
Oso appointment is seen by many as a form of compensation for obeying the orders of leaders of the party to step down from the chairmanship race.
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams is under intense pressure to participate in the July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.
The move follows Gani Adams’ silence over the proposed rally scheduled for the Ojota park.
Many supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitation were said to have been left in the cold and are not happy with Gani Adams continued silence over the matter.
It was gathered that before the July 3 date was arrived at, Chief Sunday Igboho was said to have contacted Gani Adams to choose a date for the Lagos rally.
It was, however, learnt that after weeks of contacting Gani Adams, he was not forthcoming in picking a date.
After waiting for weeks without hearing from Gani Adams, Igboho was said to have liased with leaders of some Yoruba groups in the state and the July 3 date was fixed.
It was gathered that Gani Adams was not keen in participating in the Lagos rally due to some personal reasons.
“I don’t think it is likely he would participate but I know he is under intense pressure,” said a source, who asked not to be named.
“There is pressure on him; there have been meetings, and there have been talks for him to participate fully in the rally.
