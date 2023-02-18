FFK praises El-rufai for opposing Buhari’s directive on old notes

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his stance on the Naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Following the redesigning of the Naira notes, the CBN had fixed February 10 as the deadline for the notes to remain in circulation.

But some governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court to block the deadline.

Responding to an ex parte petition filed by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, the Supreme Court on February 8 restrained the CBN from implementing the ban on old notes pending hearing and determination of the matter on Wednesday 15 February .

However, President Muhammadu Buhari in national broadcast on Thursday directed the CBN to release the old N200 notes while the old N500 and N1000 notes remain invalid.

But, El-Rufai in a statewide broadcast, countered the president, saying the old N500 and N1,000 remain legal tender in his state, warning that Buhari’s directive was against the Supreme Court order.

He accused the president of working to sabotage the candidacy of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, FFK, a former Minister of Aviation described the governor as the hero of the moment.

According to a series of tweets on his official page, FFK who is currently being interrogated at the Department of State Services, DSS over a controversial tweet, said Tinubu would win the election despite the alleged conspiracies against him.

He wrote, “The hero of the moment is @elrufai. He has spoken truth and @fkeyamo has confirmed that truth most eloquently and courageously on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ last night.

“Those that hatched and plotted the conspiracy to stop BAT and are attempting to set our nation ablaze and destroy our democracy have failed.

“Next Saturday this matter will finally be concluded, the hopes of the conspirators shall be dashed and our collective enemies shall not only be roundly humiliated and convincingly defeated but also confined to the dustbin”.

