Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, 58, described Gbajabiamila, with whom he shares his June 25 birthday, as a worthy ambassador of Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the good people of Lagos State, I celebrate my dear brother, birthday mate, and fellow Surulere boy, Gbajabiamila.

“Gbajabiamila is exemplary; a progressive and brilliant legislator who has made history as the first lawmaker to serve as minority and majority leader in the green chambers before being elected as speaker of the House of Representatives in the Ninth National Assembly.

“Since he assumed office as chief of staff to Tinubu, Gbajabiamila has displayed commitment, passion, and visionary leadership in assisting the President to steer the ship of Nigeria in the right direction, which are evident in the daily wins of Mr President’s four weeks in office.

“As our dear Chief of Staff to the President celebrates his 61st birthday, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant him good health and sound mind to enable him to render more service to Nigerians, the good people of Lagos, and humanity as a whole.”