CELEBRITIES
Femi Adebayo weeps as grandma dies in her sleep
Actor Femi Adebayo has has lost her grandmother and he sadly shared the news on social media.
Alhaja Aishat Ayoka Abdulkareem died in her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The mother of the veteran actor Adebayo Salami, is an aged woman, even though her age is undisclosed as at the time of the report.
However, Femi prayed to God to grant her a peaceful passing.
She wrote:
Innalilahi wainaillaihi roji’un
This is to announce the death of Alhaja Aishat Ayoka Abdulkareem Mama Oga Bello (Iya Iyaya)
Rest in Peace Grandma!🙏
CELEBRITIES
Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe not dead
Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has rubbished reports that Ebun Oloyede, a popular Yoruba actor widely known as Olaiya Igwe, is dead.
Some online media had reported that Olaiya died at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday morning.
One of the reports said the actor died during the surgery of his Kidney stone.
However, a TAMPAN official who spoke on Tuesday morning described the reports as “Rubbish and Fake.”
He said: “It’s fake news and I can confirm to you that Olaiya Igwe is alive.”
UCH has also reacted to the reports of the actor’s death.
The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Toye Akinrinola, said:8
“I am not aware of anything like that. A journalist had called me earlier on the matter. We just checked; there is no record of him at the Emergency Unit of the hospital. At least, if he died at the hospital, the Mortuary record should have revealed that to us,” Akinrinola said.
Veteran actor, Dele Odule, has also rubbished the reports.
He said, “Rumour of his death is untrue. Olaiya is still very much alive. I spoke with him on the telephone about an hour ago and he was very much alive.”
CELEBRITIES
‘I want to go back to this stature’ Actress Eniola Badmus cries out as she shares throwback photo
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has cried out to her fans to help her get back to shape.
Sharing a throwback photo, the plus-sized actress revealed her interest in getting back to her old self.
With her present weight gain, the carefree actress urged her fans to get possible solutions for weight loss.
She wrote:
I really really really want to go back to this stature…………Who can take me on this journey legit ooooooo
CELEBRITIES
‘I can’t sleep’ Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has cried out over her inability to sleep following her eagerness to embark on a vacation to the Maldives.
This comes a few days after she threatened to dump her mystery lover, whom she tagged ‘D Owner’ if he fails to plan a vacation after 48 hours.
In a new post shared on her Instagram page, the single mother of two said she has not been able to sleep as the Maldives is on her mind.
