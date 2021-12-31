Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola celebrate birthdays

Popular Nollywood actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola, have begun celebrating their birthdays on New Year’s Eve.



Adebayo clocked 43, while Odunlade is now 45

An excited Femi shared a picture early Friday on Instagram of himself clad in native dress

He captioned it: All praises and adoration to God Almighty for another year 😊🙏🙏

Birthdays for me are days to appreciate your creator!

Olorun o ba mo dupe o😊.

Pls thank the Almighty on my behalf 😊🙏🙏9h

Odunlade also shared his excitement on Instagram.

Glory be to God

Your small boy is +1

Your Saamualajo is 45th

Glory be to God

And a very big thanks to everyone of you!

I really appreciate your support and Love ❤️

The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus name

Happy New Year in Advance to you!