CELEBRITIES
Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola celebrate birthdays
Popular Nollywood actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola, have begun celebrating their birthdays on New Year’s Eve.
Adebayo clocked 43, while Odunlade is now 45
An excited Femi shared a picture early Friday on Instagram of himself clad in native dress
He captioned it: All praises and adoration to God Almighty for another year 😊🙏🙏
Birthdays for me are days to appreciate your creator!
Olorun o ba mo dupe o😊.
Pls thank the Almighty on my behalf 😊🙏🙏9h
Odunlade also shared his excitement on Instagram.
Glory be to God
Your small boy is +1
Your Saamualajo is 45th
Glory be to God
And a very big thanks to everyone of you!
I really appreciate your support and Love ❤️
The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus name
Happy New Year in Advance to you!
“She keeps disgracing her fans with excuse of being young and naive” – Angel bashed over dance in bikini [VIDEO]
Reality TV star, Angel Smith, once again becomes the talk of the day after sharing a video of herself dancing in a bikini.
Angel, who was often bashed during the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show continues to receive the same treatment over the exposure of her body regardless of the public’s opinion.
In a video making rounds on social media, the brand-influencer danced unapologetically in a bikini while in the company of friends.
The video shared on her Snapchat sparked mixed reactions on how the 21-year-old care less about the reputation of her brand and fans.
Actor Yomi Gold secretly remarries after drama with ex-wife
Popular Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has gotten married to a younger wife at a secret marriage ceremony.
Unlike other celebrities who publicize their marriages before the D-day, Yomi Gold kept things very low-key and only invited guests appeared to be aware of the development.
Yomi decided to give love another chance after the marriage with his former wife, Victoria, did not work out amid the controversies it faced on social media.
Recall that his ex-wife, Victoria and his girlfriend caused drama online during Yomi Gold’s 40th birthday as they tried to outshine each other.
Ooni breaks silence after Olori Naomi’s divorce post
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken silence after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him through an Instagram post on December 23.
The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi – announced an end to her three-year-old marriage with the Ooni.
But in what appears to be a subtle reaction amid the trending controversy, Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.
The Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, told a national daily that the monarch still loves Olori Naomi, and that he was packaging a special gift for her.
The 47-year-old monarch in his post said: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.
“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.
“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.
“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”
