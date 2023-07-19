Female National Assembly members pay visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu

Female Senators and members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu in Aso Rock.

The female lawmaker were led to the meeting by Senators Ipalibo Banigo, Idiat Adebule and Ireti Kingibe.

The First Lady while expressing her delight at the visit especially as she served at the Senate in the last twelve years advised the female National Assembly Members that they should remain faithful to their constituents.

Oluremi Tinubu in her remarks said “you are the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted”.

“As a former Lawmaker, I advise you to please work together, irrespective of party affiliation because the success of the nation depends on this”.

The First Lady advised the women to be teachable, learn new things and try those new things as this would give them an advantage in the discharge of their responsibilities as lawmakers and women in particular.

Tinubu said, “When men are in the position of power, they do not see gender, so you as women should not fight a man who does not see gender when fighting for power”. She urged the women not to lose their femininity in the execution of their duties. She prayed victory for the female Lawmakers who have pending court cases.

In her remarks at the event, the representatives of the Female National Assembly members, Hon Kafilat Ogbara representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos said the visit was to congratulate the First Lady on the success of the 2023 general elections that brought into office,President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kasshim Shettima.

They pledged their support and cooperation to the course of nation building and also to lend a hand of fellowship whenever the need arises for the First Lady

Those who visited the First Lady were three (3) Senators and fifteen (15) members of the House of Representatives.