Public speaker and former presidential candidate Fela Durotoye has been gifted a Range Rover by his mentees ahead of his 50th birthday.

Mr Durotoye shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday evening as he stood shocked while the car was driven into his apartment.

“Surprise birthday present from my mentees. No words .. . Speechless … Grateful … God be Praised,” he wrote.

His wife Tara Fela-Durotoye thanked the mentees for the gift in her post to Instagram.