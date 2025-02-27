Fed Govt terminates payment of states’ liabilities

The era of playing Father Christmas to states by the Federal Government is over.

This is because the government will no longer take responsibility for their unpaid liabilities.

Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, announced the new posture during her visit to the Federal Pay Office in Kano, Kano State yesterday.

Madein enjoined states to block revenue leakages and improve on their enhanced revenue generation since the Federal Government would no longer allow itself to be overburdened by ‘’unpaid liabilities.’’

“This will ensure that state governments receive their revenues as and when due, and the Federal Government will not be burdened by unpaid liabilities,” she said in a statement by Bawa Mokwa, director of Press and Public Relations Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Madein also stressed the need for financial discipline and directed Federal Pay Officers (FPOs) to ensure that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) complied with the government’s public financial management reform initiatives.

She urged FPOs to embrace financial prudence and adopt new financial reforms in their daily operations.

“The use of manual processes in carrying out financial activities will soon be over. The use of modern technology in the accounting profession is key and vital,” Madein said.

The AGoF revealed that her office has commenced the implementation of an enterprise concept management system to fully digitise financial activities, including those of FPOs.

