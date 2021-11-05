breaking
Fed Govt restricts issuance of visas to expatriates
Expatriates whose skills are readily available in Nigeria will no longer be granted entry visas to Nigeria.
The ban is one of the key points of Executive Order No. 5 being implemented by the Federal Government under the watch of the office of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The “no-visa” order, according to the government, is aimed at placing Nigerian professionals at the centre of the nation’s economy.
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the inauguration of the technical consultative committee of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for the Executive Order in Abuja yesterday.
Onu explained that with the commencement of action on the “revolutionary document” yesterday, indigenous professionals and firms would be the pivot of the design and execution of projects involving national security.
The document or Order reads in part: “Procuring entities are to give preference to Nigerian companies and firms when awarding contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007.
“Hence, indigenous firms will have the opportunity to participate fully in national development through the award of contracts as well as appointment as consultants.
“It should be noted that the age of a firm will not be an obstacle to securing a contract, so long as it is legally registered and possesses requisite qualification and experience.
The Federal Government will henceforth place a premium on the use of indigenous professionals and firms in the design and execution of projects involving national security.
“Foreign experts would only be engaged on condition that such expertise is not available in Nigeria, and when engaged, Nigerian professionals would be attached to understudy them. “Also, all MDAs(Ministries, Departments, and Agencies) are expected to take steps to encourage indigenous professionals in the Diaspora to return home and use their expertise to develop Nigeria.
“MDAs shall engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design, and execution of national security projects.
“Consideration shall only be given to a foreign professional, where it is certified by the appropriate authority that such expertise is not available in Nigeria.
“The Ministry of Interior shall desist from giving visas to foreign workers whose skills are available in Nigeria. The Federal Government shall introduce Margin of Preference in National Competitive Bidding in contracts, in the evaluation of tenders, from indigenous suppliers of goods manufactured locally over foreign goods.
“MDAs shall ensure that any professional practicing in Nigeria must be duly registered with the appropriate regulatory body in the country.
“MDAs shall ensure that for all consultancy contracts awarded to foreign companies, engineering drawings, necessary calculations, design, etc., are made available to their corresponding Nigerian partners in the English Language.
“It is essential that arrangements are made to work with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as partners towards local production of needed materials. Suppliers and contractors under national competitive bidding process shall disclose local material (processed or unprocessed), where available and needed for the execution of the project.”
Onu explained that “the Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council with President Buhari as Chairman, will oversee general implementation of the Order, while the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order 5 (SITOPEO-5), domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation will serve as the Secretariat.
The minister added: “The Presidential Executive Order 5 is not only a revolutionary document, but it is also interventionist in nature, designed by the present administration of President Buhari to place Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers at the centre of the Nigerian economy. “
Don’t envy Yahoo boys, they will go to jail — Osinbajo tells Nigerian youths
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has asked Nigerian youths not to be distracted by internet fraudsters popularly called ‘yahoo boys’.
Delivering the first convocation lecture of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State, the Vice President who gave examples of many young Nigerians who have made it without cutting corners, stated that these internet fraudsters will go to jail.
The Vice President urged youths to access various programmes set up by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians, adding that there is need for them to also embrace integrity and character in order to excel in life.
Osinbajo said;
”Don’t be distracted by the yahoo yahoo boys that are coming up one day with fancy cars. Their days are always numbered. They will go to jail one day. The point, of course, is that what is the point of making money when you can’t sleep well at night. The point is that all of the examples I’ve given, not one of them has wealthy parents. All of them did most, if not all, their education here in Nigeria.
“So, it is important for us to bear in mind that a Nigerian education is an important credential because you understand the terrain and you understand the law of the land. But you must find out about the support that is available either from the private sector or public sector. For example, the Federal Government has established a N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund. This provides financial support for small businesses in any field.
”The Central Bank of Nigeria has also established the creative sector funds, mainly for youth people in technology and entertainment. There is also the new programme called Investing in Digital and Creative Enterprises with over $600 million to support young technology and creative entrepreneurs and other entrepreneurs through the provision of finance, skill development and infrastructure.
“Earlier this year, the Federal Government partnered with UNDP and the private sector to start a programme called the Jubilee Fellow Internship Programme, for the next five years, every year, 20,000 students after youth service, will be given internship opportunity in private sector companies and public agencies. The idea would be for the participants to gain relevant ideas and life skills that will enable them transition seamlessly into a professional business or public sector career while also earning a good pay during the internship. These opportunities exist, make the effort to access them”.
Femi Adesina on why he stopped attending a church: “Pastor criticised Buhari too much”
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he stopped attending a branch of a church in Abuja because the pastor was always attacking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
Adesina said this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’, which was written in support of a statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.
Although Adesina did not mention which church he stopped attending, his public profile states that he is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church where he was ordained a pastor and has attended since 1988.
In the article, the President’s spokesman said it was unfortunate that some pastors had turned their pulpits to soapboxes upon which they spew hatred.
He wrote, “I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it.
“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”
Adesina said after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued, the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President in subsequent service.
The President’s aide, however, praised Kumuyi for saying last week that Christians should not “disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges”.
He stated that while a former Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, was within his rights to be angry over the state of the country, it must be noted that the Buhari regime was doing a lot to change the nation’s fortunes.
Adesina said there were some men of God who predicted that Buhari would lose the 2019 election but it turned out to be a fake prophecy.
“Irrespective of the titles they bear, I hear bishops, apostles, prophets, pastors, evangelists, cursing the government, and issuing doomsday notices. One even said publicly that the Buhari administration was over, before the 2019 elections. But the man won handsomely, and that preacher still struts and frets on the pulpit every week, not repenting in sackcloth and ashes,” said Adesina.
He noted that during the #EndSARS protests of 2020, some pastors came out to support the youths who were protesting but they quickly recoiled into their shells when the protests got out of hand.
Adesina added, “Pastor Kumuyi also says if you are a true believer in Christ, you wouldn’t go on the rampage, destroying government property… But that was not what we saw in the country in October last year. The country was almost burned down under the subterfuge of EndSARS.
“And sadly, they were encouraged by pastors and preachers, who simply hate the fact that a Fulani man is their President. Many of them are on record as having encouraged the protesters, till things went ugly, turned awry. And the pastors vanished into the thin air. Not a word of caution or restraint as the cities were burning, and policemen were being killed, and even eaten up.”
Professors, other abducted staff of Uni-Abuja rescued, suspects arrested
Two Professors and other members of staff of the University of Abuja who were kidnapped recently have regained their freedom.
Some criminal elements suspected to be kidnappers had invaded the staff quarters of the university on Monday and whisked some residents to unknown destination.
A day after their abduction, the kidnappers contacted families of the victims and demanded N300 million as condition for their release.
But the Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Command, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed their release on Friday morning.
According to her, the development followed the efforts of the command in a joint operation with other security agencies.
She stated that some suspects linked to the crime have been nabbed by security operatives.
The PPRO was, however, unable to state whether a ransom was paid prior to their release.
