Monday, November 27, 2023
HomeNEWSFEC approves N27.5tn 2024 appropriation bill
NEWS

FEC approves N27.5tn 2024 appropriation bill

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
FEC approves N27.5tn 2023 appropriation bill

The Federal Executive Council, on Monday, approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion to be presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Council is the highest policy-forming body for the federal government and comprises ministers, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the national security adviser, and some top government officials, including permanent secretaries.

The new budget is N1.5trn higher, than the initial N26trillion earlier approved by the Council before the passage of the Medium Term Framework and Fiscal Policy document, by the National Assembly.

Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning disclosed this while State House Journalists, after the Federal Executive Council FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Wale Edu, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, revealed that FEC also approved a concessionary budget support loan of $1b from the African Development Bank ( AFDB)

 

Previous article
Helen Paul tenders deep apology to actress, Lizzy Anjorin for misinterpretation of post taking side with Iyabo Ojo
Next article
Tinubu to present Nigeria’s 2024 budget to NASS on Wednesday
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network