Palpable tension has gripped residents of Bwari, Ushafa and other villages in Bwari Area Council, Abuja over the activities of the daredevil bandits, causing havoc in the territory.

The assailants have been on a rampage in the last few days, killing and kidnapping residents across communities in the council.

Seven family members were abducted on Wednesday last week when the gunmen invaded Zuma 1 in the Bwari central ward of the council.

A man identified as Alhaji was reportedly shot dead during a gun duel between the bandits and officers of the Nigeria Police.

At least two officers were also seriously injured during the incident. The terrorists reportedly overpowered the security operatives and whisked away several residents to unknown destinations.

Prior to the Wednesday incident, the blood-thirsty bandits had invaded Barangoni, still in the Bwari central ward and abducted several persons while a vigilante member sustained a life-threatening injury.

It was gathered on Saturday that Garam, Kuduru and Azu communities in the council were invaded a few days before Christmas when gunmen shot indiscriminately to scare residents.

It was learnt that the gunmen abducted no fewer than five persons in the process without any resistance from the security agents despite the presence of a police post in the area.

Findings also revealed that some residents, especially in Bwari, Ushafa and other border communities, have started fleeing their homes as a result of incessant killings and abductions.

The armed men had recently attacked communities near a private university in the Bwari area of the FCT, Veritas University and kidnapped some residents.

Recall that the university was shut down on July 8, 2022, following a series of attacks in the area.

Management of the institution announced the closure after about eight soldiers were killed and three wounded in an ambush following a distress call from the Nigerian Law School in Bwari where the attack was earlier launched.

The General Hospital in Bwari was partially shut down within the week following the intensified attacks being carried out by the bandits.

A source who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said some workers in the hospital including doctors are forced to sit at home over fear of being kidnapped.

“Since Wednesday, the hospital has not been functioning properly. Bandits have been attacking many places within Bwari here.

“One thing about them (bandits) is that they study their victims, know where he or she works, his or her financial status before they strike.

“The medical doctors are afraid that they may be targeted, so the hospital did not function like before on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Although we initially heard that it was shut down but when we visited, we discovered that some activities were going on”, he said.

Meanwhile, Ushafa village also known as the Clinton Village under Bwari Area Council has also witnessed several heinous attacks by the terrorists recently.

The gunmen reportedly struck behind the Jordan FM on Wednesday leading to the abduction of unspecified residents.

A disturbing report also emerged on Saturday night that some residents returning from the farm allegedly sighted some bandits positioned near the rocks, behind the LEA Primary School.

The report which is yet to be confirmed by the FCT Police Command has stimulated fear and anxiety in the Clinton Village.

A member of the vigilante group in the village, Mr Laurence Ekoja told DAILY POST that prior to the attack on Zuma 1 in Bwari on Wednesday, the bandits were also sighted by farmers.

According to him, “From what we gathered, before they attacked Zuma that day, farmers saw them gathered behind a rock like that. It was not long before the bandits attacked.

“If nothing is done to chase these people away, we may have another attack in Ushafa very soon. We need more soldiers and other security operatives.

“Nobody knows where they usually come from but they always come through the mountains, especially behind that primary school.

“They have killed and kidnapped several persons in that area. We need help in Ushafa. The police and soldiers should come to our aid”, he said.

When contacted by our correspondent, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh urged residents to stop disseminating unverified information.

On the general security issues in the council, the PPRO revealed that “the Commissioner of Police, on the 3rd of January, 2024, diligently visited all communities in the region.

“During these visits, he engaged with community leaders, assessed security arrangements, and took proactive measures, including deploying additional personnel and an armoured police vehicle. Despite these efforts, concerns have been raised about perceived inactivity”.