Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeNEWSFCT monarch slumps, dies in palace
NEWS

FCT monarch slumps, dies in palace

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
12
Abdullahi Adamu

Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in Abaji area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is dead.

A member of the deceased family, Shuaibu Abdullahi, confirmed the monarch’s death to our reporter on Thursday night.

He said the late Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died while on his way to observe Magrib prayers, within his palace.

According to Abdullahi, the monarch slumped suddenly and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Immediately he slumped, they moved him inside the car to the hospital. But unfortunately on arrival at the hospital, doctors confirmed him dead,” he said.

The corpse of the monarch, who was aged 62, had been taken from the hospital to Yaba, where he would be buried by 9am on Friday.

The development comes after the death of the Etsu of Kwali chiefdom in Kwali Area Council of FCT, Alhaji Sha’aban Audu Nizaz, who died at a private hospital in Abuja, on December, 29, 2022.

Previous article
Dortmund And Schalke’s Contrasting Fortunes On Show In 100th Revierderby
Next article
Stock futures fall following Thursday’s market sell-off fueled by banks
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network