Senator Lere Oyewumi, the Senate’s Deputy minority leader, has stated that Nyesom Wike, Federal Capital Territory Minister remains a leader of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Nyesom Wike had dared his party, PDP, to expel him.

Speaking on the possibility of getting expelled from the PDP for anti-party activities, Wike dared those contemplating the move saying, “Nobody can expel me.”

Senator Oyewumi while addressing newsmen in Ikire, Osun state at the weekend, said what was happening between Wike and the PDP was the effect of the aftermath of the general elections, saying such an incident was not restricted to the PDP only but other parties.

He said; “Nyesom Wike is one of our prominent leaders. He did wonderfully well in Rivers State during the last general elections. His successor is one of the PDP governors who have never missed any PDP programme.

“This problem is not a PDP issue alone, a few days ago, some people suspended Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from NNPP. Some of his own people also suspended those who suspended him.

“Look at what happened to the National Chairman and the National Secretary of APC that produced the President, they were removed almost immediately after the swearing-in of the President

“So, the issue is in all the parties. After you go for the general election, there will be some turbulences. It’s like when a plane takes off or lands; you have to fasten your belt. This is the period for fastening belts for political parties but after the next one year, everything will subside again.

“Wike may have some issues that he is reacting to but I’m sure the party leadership are handling it very well.”