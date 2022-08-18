BUSINESS
FCCPC orders Flutterwave, Opay, Paystack to stop servicing loan sharks
The Federal Government has ordered financial technology companies (FinTechs) to stop providing payment and transaction services to digital money lenders.
The order affects loan sharks being investigated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).
Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman spoke to reporters on Thursday during enforcement at the premises of some lenders in Lagos.
Irukera directed FinTechs including Flutterwave, Opay, Paystack and Monify to desist from servicing digital lenders under probe.
Additionally, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) were asked to stop providing server, hosting or other services to the companies.
Irukera informed the public that the Federal High Court already empowered the commission to search and seize properties of subjects of investigation.
“The information available to the commission demonstrates that Soko Lending appears to be the most consequential digital money lender with multiple apps and brand names.
“It covers a significant share of the digital or online lending market, and is one of the most prolific actors in violating consumer privacy, fair lending terms and ethical loan repayment/recovery practices”, he said.
The FCCPC recalled that the commission, on March 11, 2022, carried out a similar enforcement with respect to multiple lenders.
Irukera observed that the agency’s action had reduced the unethical, obnoxious and unscrupulously exploitative practices in the industry.
How Nigerians can access eNaira – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that from next week, Nigerians will be able to transact on eNaira wallets through the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data code on mobile phones.
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, disclosed this at the Grand Finale of the 2022 eNaira Hackathon in Abuja on Thursday.
Aside from transacting, Emefiele said Nigerians could also open an eNaira wallet on any phone of their choice through the designated USSD code.
He explained that Nigerians would only have to dial *997# from their phones to carry out transactions on their phones.
He said, “Nigerians, both banked and unbanked, will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialing *997# from their phones.
“Shortly after this, both merchants and consumers with bank accounts can use the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) to transfer and receive eNaira to any bank account.
“This will further deepen the integration of the eNaira with the existing national payment infrastructure.”
DAILY POST reports that President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the e-Naira last year.
UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 10.1% as food and energy price surge continues
U.K. inflation rose to another 40-year high in July as spiraling food and energy prices continued to intensify the country’s historic squeeze on households.
The consumer price index rose 10.1% annually, according to estimates published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.8% and up from 9.4% in June.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, came in at 6.2% in the year to July 2022, rising from 5.8% in June and ahead of projections of 5.9%.
British 2-year Gilt yields surged on Wednesday morning after the release, adding more than 26 basis points to reach 2.41%, their highest point since November 2008.
Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to annual inflation rates between June and July, the ONS said in its report.
“Supermarkets have had little choice but to pass on price increases from suppliers, themselves contending with unprecedented inflation in raw material and ingredient input costs,” said Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC.
“This has been particularly acute in labour and utility intensive categories like dairy, with reports of the price of a pint of milk having more than doubled in some stores since the start of the year.”
The ONS repeated that its indicative modelled consumer price inflation estimates “suggest that the CPI rate would last have been higher around 1982, where estimates range from nearly 11% in January down to approximately 6.5% in December.”
The Bank of England has implemented six consecutive hikes to interest rates as it looks to rein in inflation, and earlier this month launched its largest single increase since 1995 while projecting that the U.K. will enter its longest recession since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter of the year.
The Bank expects inflation to top out at 13.3% in October. Conservative Party leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, one of whom will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 5 after a poll of party members, are under increasing pressure to offer radical solutions to the country’s historic cost-of-living crisis.
The latest forecasts suggest the U.K.’s energy price cap could rise to £4,266 ($5,170) annually early next year from its current £1,971, with many households already choosing between heating and eating. The cap is expected to rise to more than £3,000 in October following the next review.
Real wages in the U.K. fell by an annual 3% in the second quarter of 2022, according to ONS data published Tuesday, the sharpest decline on record.
Despite average pay excluding bonuses increasing by 4.7%, the cost of living is far outpacing wage growth and squeezing household incomes.
“Today’s inflation figures serve as a further reminder to many UK households that they are facing a period of considerable financial hardship,” said Dan Howe, head of investment trusts at Janus Henderson.
“Consumers are already grappling with rising energy costs and surging household prices, all compounded by a lack of decisive action at the political level. Amid talks of strikes and energy blackouts, there is no doubt that tough decisions lie ahead of U.K. families.”
Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, predicted that the Bank of England will likely respond at its next monetary policy meeting with yet another 50 basis point interest rate hike in a bid to combat inflation, and said there is no doubt that the cost-of-living crisis is going to get worse before it gets better.
“As such, there will no doubt be a lot of pressure on the next Prime Minister to help soften the blow and the Bank of England will continue to have a very difficult job on its hands,” he added.
External reserves sustains downward trend, sheds $337m in 2wks
Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $337 million in the first two weeks of August, maintaining its declining trend since the middle of last month.
Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the external reserves fell to $38.882 billion on Thursday August 11th, 2022, from $39.219 billion at the end of July 2022.
This indicates that the external reserves has lost $563 million since July 18, when it commenced the latest downward trend.
Prior to July 18, the external reserves had maintained a 40 days upward trend, rising by $976 million to $39.445 billion from $38.421 billion on June 6th, buoyed by rise in the price of crude oil, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.
However, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, FDC, attributed the declining fortunes of the reserves since July 18 to increased dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in its bid to stabilise the exchange rate.
While projecting further decline in the external reserves, they however maintained that the increased dollar supply by the apex bank will lead to appreciation of the naira at the official and parallel market.
Making this projection in the FDC Bi-Monthly Economic Bulletin, they said: “The depletion on the reserves was majorly due to CBN’s supply of foreign exchange to stabilise the currency.
“The external reserves is expected to continue its downward trend as the CBN intensifies its efforts to stabilise the currency by supplying foreign exchange to the I & E (Investors and Exporters) window.
“Because of the country’s low oil production levels, high oil prices may have less of an impact on the country’s external reserves.
“A constant depletion of the external reserves is likely to discourage the CBN from supplying foreign exchange in the foreign exchange market. This could further stoke currency depreciation as demand outpaces supply.”
