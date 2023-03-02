Fayose resigns from PDP

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has announced his resignation from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose announced his resignation from the PDP yesterday while appearing as a guest on a programme on ARISE News

Fayose served as Governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2015 on PDP’s ticket.

His decision to quit the party according to him was the perceived irreconcilable differences in the PDP, which has fractured the party.

He said: “Let me say this, from today(yesterday) I stay off PDP. In party politics there are certain facts you must be able to speak. I am 62 and I can’t, at this age, begin lying. When something is wrong with your family, confess.”

The former governor, who claimed to have fought for the interest of the party over the years, blamed the loss of the PDP in the presidential election on the leadership of the party.

According to him, PDP was already fractured before the election, with so many aggrieved aspirants whom were allegedly swindled by the leadership of the party on one hand and the inability of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to reach an agreement with the G-5 governors.

Fayose traced the problem of the PDP to the North-west zonal congress which he said was rigged against Rabiu Kwankwaso in favour of Aminu Tambuwal that led to the latter leaving theparty.

“I warned Atiku that the problem will consume PDP. I told him there was danger ahead,” he said, adding that the G-5 governors demanded that Atiku make an official announcement to run for only one term and hand over to any member in the south but “Ayu was leading Atiku to Golgotha.”