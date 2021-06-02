NEWS
Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war
Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted following social media platform, Twitter’s decision to delete President Buhari’s tweet about the civil war.
Buhari on Tuesday June 1, via his Twitter handle said those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war will soon be treated in a ‘language they will understand’
After many people reported the tweet as being a threat of violence/war, Twitter on Wednesday, June 2, deleted the tweet.
Twitter said the tweet violated it’s policies.
Fayose, has now reacted to Twitter’s decision saying ‘those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop’
He then alleged that Buhari couldn’t ‘operate an Android phone’ talk more of making genocidal tweets.
“It is obvious that those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop their power-madness.” Fayose wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
“Regrettable, Twitter may not know that the President isn’t the one operating the handle.Can he operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?”
NEWS
AU suspends Mali’s membership after military coup and threatens sanctions
The African Union has suspended Mali from its membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, the union has announced.
The military led by Assimi Goita (pictured above) arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, halting a transition to democratic elections after ousting the previous administration through a coup last August .
Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week’s revolt, was declared president on Friday, last week.
The African Union has now called for “an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition … failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions,” the AU’s Peace and Security Council said.
The AU suspension comes days after West African regional bloc, ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday, May 30.
Its not the first time the AU is taking out action against Mali.
The African Union suspended Mali after last August’s coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.
NEWS
‘This is very sad,’ Ortom reacts to aide’s murder
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Christopher Dega (rtd), describing it as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.
The governor, while speaking to journalists Wednesday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, lamented that the retired AIG was very active even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.
“Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” Ortom stated.
The governor, who stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the entire country, called on security agencies to find killers of his aide.
Governor Ortom sympathized with the family, friends and former colleagues of the deceased and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.
NEWS
Senate passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy
The Senate, on Wednesday, read for the third time and passed a Bill that seeks to end discrimination between First Degrees graduates from universities and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders from polytechnics in the country.
The passage of the Bill followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters; and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, during plenary.
Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, in his report, said: “The enactment of the bill to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diploma for the purpose of employment in Nigeria will no doubt free holders of HND from stagnation and ensure balanced treatment with their counterparts from other higher tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”
He added that the abolishment of the existing dichotomy between HND holders and graduates of Universities would meet the huge manpower needs of Nigerians, ensure social justice and enhanced corporate governance as well encourage patriotic contributions amongst HND employees in both public and private sectors.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his contribution, said the passage of the Bill would serve as motivation for polytechnic graduates.
He called on the public and private sectors to ensure the implementation of the Bill’s provisions as soon as it is signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“This particular issue has been in the front burner for a long time. I recall that in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important, and is one way of encouraging our Polytechnic graduates.
“That should not take away from the kind of training they receive, but, in fact, it is supposed to be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates.
“I pray that the Federal Government and all those government agencies and the private sector would start to implement this by the time the President assents to this Bill.”
The Bill which was sponsored by Senator Patrick Ayo Akinyelure seeks to resolve the lingering controversy, discrimination and wage and entry level disparity against HND holder in the public and private sectors of the economy.
It also seeks to promote Nigeria’s technological advancement by encouraging many qualified candidates to pursue polytechnic and technological studies.
It could be recalled that in his lead debate during the second reading of the Bill, Senator Akinyelure had insisted that discrimination against HND holders could ruin the nation’s core policy thrust of evolving a technological and scientifically based society.
Findings, he said, had proved that some polytechnic graduates were in some cases better on the field than their university counterparts.
“A government employment policy that places degree holders ahead of HND holders without recourse to skill and ability of the HND holder thereof does more harm than good to the nation’s development plans,” Akinyelure had said.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
Men with bigger 4-5s more likely to be cheated on!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola rain curses on family members who asked her to return to the palace
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Lagos APC distributes LASIEC nomination forms to ‘annointed’ candidates
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ibrahim Babangida’s son narrowly escapes death after ghastly accident
-
NEWS1 day ago
Angry Youths Chase Monarch Out Of Palace Over Police Officer’s Death In Ondo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Bandits who abducted Islamic school students arrested — Niger State Govt
-
NEWS1 day ago
NECO Registrar was not assassinated – Family