Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted following social media platform, Twitter’s decision to delete President Buhari’s tweet about the civil war.



Buhari on Tuesday June 1, via his Twitter handle said those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war will soon be treated in a ‘language they will understand’

After many people reported the tweet as being a threat of violence/war, Twitter on Wednesday, June 2, deleted the tweet.



Twitter said the tweet violated it’s policies.



Fayose, has now reacted to Twitter’s decision saying ‘those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop’



He then alleged that Buhari couldn’t ‘operate an Android phone’ talk more of making genocidal tweets.



“It is obvious that those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop their power-madness.” Fayose wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.



“Regrettable, Twitter may not know that the President isn’t the one operating the handle.Can he operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?”