Fayose feels ‘great’ after back surgery in secret hospital overseas

Dino Melaye, a former senator and spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has attacked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo for rating former governor of Anambra State above Atiku.

Keyamo, who is the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council had in an interview on Friday said Atiku is the least candidate out of the three leading presidential candidates in terms of capacity to make decisions.

Keyamo said the former vice president has never held any executive position where the buck stops with him, whereas, the candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu, and the Labour Party candidate, Obi, are ahead because of their experiences as former governors of Lagos and Anambra states, respectively.

“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Reacting to Keyamo’s comment, Melaye described the minister as unfit to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a video published on his social media handles, Dino challenged the minister to a debate where he vowed to breaking him (Keyamo) into pieces.

He said, “Ask Nigerians today, what portfolio is Keyamo holding? Many will tell you that they don’t even know the ministry he is working in because he is redundant, inactive, and not visible.

“Because he is not known as Minister, he is mistaking his officer as a Minister of State for the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No Nigerian who is educated, and intellectually okay will abuse the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

“What Keyamo attacked is not Atiku Abubakar but the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the number two office in this country.

“Because he has monetized his conscience, that is why he will not understand that the office of Nigerian VP has some ministries, agencies under its direct supervision and oversight.

“That is why he will not know that in the absence of the president, the vice president is the acting president with executive power anytime the president is out of the country. So what he has done is that he has abused the office of Nigerian VP even as a lawyer who should understand the constitutionality of that office.

“Anyone who has been a VP is fit to be a president. Can Keyamo also say that Atiku has not succeeded internationally as a businessman?

“Just because you are acting under ‘sekpe’ or under the influence of marijuana, you just smoke your ganja and you think you can just open your mouth and talk? Because you are defending someone who takes drugs more than food today?

“You are talking rubbish and I am going to challenge you to a debate. Nigerians know who you are, they know that you are a commercialized character, a failed politician.

“I challenge you to a debate and when we sit down, I will break you into pieces”.