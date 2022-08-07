NEWS
Fayose feels ‘great’ after back surgery in secret hospital overseas
The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose is doing well after undergoing major back surgery in an undisclosed hospital outside the country.
The surgery was to correct an undisclosed problem believed to be related to his spine.
His recovery was confirmed by his former media aide, Lere Olayinka.
The back surgery was the second surgery the former governor was having in five months.
The surgery became necessary due to injuries he sustained when he was attacked during the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election.
The neck and back problem resulted from a 2018 attack on Fayose by some policemen who surrounded the Ekiti government house in an attempt to prevent the then governor from attending a governorship rally in the state.
Faces at Daisy Danjuma’s 70th birthday in Lagos
The 70th birthday celebration of Senator Daisy Danjuma at Eko Signature Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, August 6, was no doubt one of the events to beat in a long time.
The party was attended by those who matter most in the Nigerian society, including Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; and former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Also present were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, former governor of Delta James Ibori and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.
Melaye bombs Keyamo for rating Obi above Atiku, challenges him to a debate
Dino Melaye, a former senator and spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has attacked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo for rating former governor of Anambra State above Atiku.
Keyamo, who is the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council had in an interview on Friday said Atiku is the least candidate out of the three leading presidential candidates in terms of capacity to make decisions.
Keyamo said the former vice president has never held any executive position where the buck stops with him, whereas, the candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu, and the Labour Party candidate, Obi, are ahead because of their experiences as former governors of Lagos and Anambra states, respectively.
“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.
Reacting to Keyamo’s comment, Melaye described the minister as unfit to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
In a video published on his social media handles, Dino challenged the minister to a debate where he vowed to breaking him (Keyamo) into pieces.
He said, “Ask Nigerians today, what portfolio is Keyamo holding? Many will tell you that they don’t even know the ministry he is working in because he is redundant, inactive, and not visible.
“Because he is not known as Minister, he is mistaking his officer as a Minister of State for the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No Nigerian who is educated, and intellectually okay will abuse the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.
“What Keyamo attacked is not Atiku Abubakar but the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the number two office in this country.
“Because he has monetized his conscience, that is why he will not understand that the office of Nigerian VP has some ministries, agencies under its direct supervision and oversight.
“That is why he will not know that in the absence of the president, the vice president is the acting president with executive power anytime the president is out of the country. So what he has done is that he has abused the office of Nigerian VP even as a lawyer who should understand the constitutionality of that office.
“Anyone who has been a VP is fit to be a president. Can Keyamo also say that Atiku has not succeeded internationally as a businessman?
“Just because you are acting under ‘sekpe’ or under the influence of marijuana, you just smoke your ganja and you think you can just open your mouth and talk? Because you are defending someone who takes drugs more than food today?
“You are talking rubbish and I am going to challenge you to a debate. Nigerians know who you are, they know that you are a commercialized character, a failed politician.
“I challenge you to a debate and when we sit down, I will break you into pieces”.
Former IGP, Tafa Balogun buried in Osun
The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, has been buried in his home town on Saturday.
Balogun was buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government area of Osun State.
The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode.
Representatives of Osun state governments were also among the sympathizer.
Recall that the former IGP died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to mark his 75th birthday.
Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.
He served as Inspector-General of Police between 2002 and 2005.
