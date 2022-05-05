NEWS
Fayemi dismisses claims of betraying Tinubu, says presidency not an inheritance or traditional title
kiti governor, Kayode Fayemi has said he did not betray the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by his declaration to run for President.
According to him, he has a good relationship with the former Lagos governor, and the battle for Presidency is not a personal one.
Governor Kayode Fayemi
Fayemi earlier on Wednesday declared his intention to join the race to win the presidential ticket of the APC.
Tinubu, however, had in January declared his intention after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, on Wednesday, said, “I’ve had a very good relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu whom I met in exile in 1994 when he came out after the annulment of the election and the establishment of NADECO (National Democratic Coalition).”
Fayemi said he had maintained a cordial relationship with Tinubu since then.
“So, when I was asked by Governor Niyi Adebayo, the current Minister of Trade and Investment, to come and run for office in Ekiti, Asiwaju supported me; he was out there for me because of his knowledge of my involvement in the pro-democracy movement and we’ve worked together on a number of issues.
“I have the greatest respect for Asiwaju and I will continue to do that but I do believe that I have a strong vision on how to reposition Nigeria and build on the legacies of the current President,” he said.
Speaking further, Fayemi noted, “I have a very good relationship and cordial relationship with Tinubu. This is not a personal contest, this is about Nigeria, the future of our children and I think I have a strong vision for how to reposition Nigeria.”
“I have great respect for Tinubu and I will continue to do that,” he noted.
“Tinubu is a democrat and he has strong convictions and I do not think he will want to stand on the convictions of others on how Nigeria should go,” he said.
“This (presidency) is not an inheritance, it’s about Nigeria and not a traditional title we are seeking.”
Why I asked my church members to pay N310,000 to fly them to heaven – Cleric
Pastor Ade Abraham of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State, who charged his members N310,000 to make heaven has said that he got authority from God to do so.
The Ekiti State police command recently revealed that it had invited Pastor Noah Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church on a promise to take them to heaven after the rapture.
The pastor of the church, located in Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was said to have ordered members to relocate to the church and pay N310,000 each to be able to have access to heaven at the end of the world.
Abraham kept about 40 people in his church at the Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State in what he described as preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as the rapture.
Some of his church members have allegedly sold their belongings, hoping Jesus would meet them while camping at his church while a few others are said to have abandoned their families who refused to join them to live in the church.
According to BBC Pidgin, the pastor believes a “mighty palace” will descend from heaven and land on his church, where members would live forever with the “one that sent him.”
Abraham was allegedly charging money to fly them to heaven, saying with the relocation, the gate of heaven would open.
However, the pastor who confirmed to BBC Yoruba on Wednesday that he truly told his congregation to pay N310,000, said he made the declaration when he noticed that his members’ troubles were increasing.
He affirmed that he did it because he got the authority of God whom he said had called him to become a cleric.
“Truly I told my congregation to pay N310,000, I made the declaration when I noticed that my members’ troubles were increasing.
“I did it because I got the authority of God who called me to practise for all that want to serve the Lord with their whole heart.
“I have never received any payment yet from any member of the church, and the Ekiti State Police has intervened in the matter.
“I was called by the police for Investigation and all the members of the church were there and all of them took notes of what happened,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has denied knowing Abraham, who is alleged to be resident in the state.
Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN Kaduna state chairman, in a statement explained, “The attention of the CAN Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to the news in circulation in some sections of the media about one pastor described as Ade Abraham, offering to take his members to heaven if they pay a fee of N310,000 only.
“Even though Pastor Ade’s offer of a ticket to heaven is cheaper than the ransom Kaduna bandits ask their victims, sadly, CAN has not found anyone who knows the location of the said church or established a church in Kaduna town with that name or in any local government areas in the state.”
Putin ‘plans to hand over power as cancer rumours and signs of ill health grow’
Vladimir Putin is planning to hand over power as rumours of ill health grow, it has been claimed.
The Russian President is alleged to be due to undergo surgery, possibly for cancer, according to alleged leaks from within the Kremlin.
It comes after Telegram channel General SVR – allegedly run by an ex-Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general – said the despot has been informed by doctors the op will incapacitate him “for a short time”.
And as such he will supposedly briefly hand over the reigns of power to an aide.
There has been no official confirmation in relation to Putin being in ill health.
However, recent public appearances – as his troops continue his barbaric invasion of Ukraine – show him looking shaky and puffy-faced.
It has led to speculation he may be suffering from multiple conditions, including dementia or Parkinson’s.
Some believe it could all be a ploy by Moscow, considering how tight Putin’s Government controls the country’s media output.
The Telegram channel, believed to be operated by someone using the pseudonym ‘Viktor Mikhailovich’, is said to have released a video claiming the President had a two-hour “heart-to-heart” with aide Nikolai Patrushev.
Also secretary of Russia ’s security council and previously chief of the Federal Security Service, he is said to be being lined up to temporarily replace Putin for a matter of days, reports the New York Post.
The President is also said to have “made it clear” to Patrushev that he views him as “almost the only truly confidant and friend in the system of power”.
Theresa Fallon, founder and director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies (CREAS) in Brussels, told The Independent : “I would say there is a great deal of speculation about President Putin’s health.
“[Mr Putin] has always tried to emphasise his fitness and vigour, which is part of his brand.
“Illness does not fit with Putin’s strong man narrative that has been carefully cultivated over the years by the Kremlin.
“This makes me wonder if there is really something else going on behind the scenes.”
Last week a video surfaced of Putin seemingly struggling to mask his shaking hand as he greeted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
2023 : APC set to rake in N2bn as Fayemi, Amosun, Olawepo-Hashim pick forms
Barring any last minute change in plan, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will handsomely harvest about N2 billion from the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to presidential aspirants contesting on its platform.
About 15 aspirants have so far publicly declared their intention to contest for the nation’s top job on the APC platform
Out of the 15, six aspirants, including the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, have picked the party forms after paying N100m each.
The sixth, a female aspirant, Uju Kennedy, has also picked her forms after paying the sum of N30m as directed by the party.
In the coming days , other aspirants are expected to pick up their forms. Based on the party’s timetable, the sale of the forms would be closed on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Governor Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, will formally declare for the race today. The duo are likely to pick up the forms today.
Other aspirants who are set to pick the forms are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who will officially declare on Friday.
Also in the race are Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Ihechukwu Dallas Chima, Usman Iwu, Ben Ayade, Rotimi Amaechi, Mr Tein Jack-Rich and Adamu Garba II.
Others that are yet to make their declaration public but planning to do so in a matter of days include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.
An aide of the senate president had on Monday hinted that arrangements had been concluded for Lawan to pick the forms on Wednesday after te Eid-el Fitri holidays.
The aide said, “The senate president will on Wednesday pick the forms for the presidency. He has succumbed to pressure by elders in the country.”
