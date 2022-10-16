Fayemi bows out as Oyebanji takes charge of Ekiti

Biodun Oyebanji has been sworn in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji was sworn with his Deputy Chief Monisade Afuye, at the sprawling Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The ceremony was performed by Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

He also signed the required documents empowering him as the seventh Governor of Ekiti State.

Afuye took the oath of office and allegiance earlier at 12:42 pm before the Chief Judge and thereafter signed the necessary documents empowering as the second citizen of the State.

Oyebanji takes over the seat from Kayode Fayemi.

The inauguration was attended by APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), among others.

Ministers, senators, diplomats, traditional rulers and other dignitaries were also in attendance.