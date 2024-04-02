Faye sworn in as Senegal president

Senegal’s once jailed opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in on Tuesday as the West African nation’s fifth and youngest president ever, promising to restore stability and bring economic progress.

The 44-year-old former tax inspector defeated Amadou Ba, the candidate of outgoing President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition, by a landslide in the first round of voting, reflecting high hopes for change in the country of around 18 million.

“The results of the election showed a profound desire for change,” Faye said after taking the oath of office at a ceremony he attended with his two wives.



Over a dozen heads of state and regional representatives attended the inauguration, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger also sent representatives.