Faye sworn in as Senegal president

By
Online Editor
-
Faye sworn in as Senegal president
Senegal's Newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye addresses the audience after he took the oath of office as president during the inauguration ceremony in Dakar, Senegal April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegal’s once jailed opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in on Tuesday as the West African nation’s fifth and youngest president ever, promising to restore stability and bring economic progress.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 44-year-old former tax inspector defeated Amadou Ba, the candidate of outgoing President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition, by a landslide in the first round of voting, reflecting high hopes for change in the country of around 18 million.

“The results of the election showed a profound desire for change,” Faye said after taking the oath of office at a ceremony he attended with his two wives.
Faye sworn in as Senegal president

Over a dozen heads of state and regional representatives attended the inauguration, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger also sent representatives.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here