Father Mbaka banned from commenting on partisan politics
The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has been banned by the leadership of the Catholic Church from commenting on partisan politics.
The cleric’s supporters had last month taken to the streets of Enugu to protest against his alleged disappearance.
Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.
However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied.
Some days after, his church was shut down for a period of one month.
In a letter dated June 3, Callistus Onaga, Catholic Bishop of Enugu diocese, also converted the Adoration Ministry to chaplaincy.
Unlike in the past where Mbaka solely oversaw the activities of the ministry as its Spiritual Director, making it chaplaincy brings it under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the Bishop power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.
Although the Bishop said Mbaka still leads the chaplaincy, he added that he (bishop) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”
EFCC demands asset forms of banks’ MDs, DMDs, EDs
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has asked all Managing Directors of banks, their deputies and Executive Directors to submit their asset declaration forms.
The affected individuals they have up to two weeks to do so or risk 10-year jail term.
The top executives are first on the list of bankers expected to declare their assets.
The directive to the bank executives was contained in a June 1, 2021 letter to them.
The source said: “In line with the decision of the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa to demand for the assets declaration forms filed by bankers beginning from June 1, 2021, the commission has demanded for the assets declaration forms of the executive management of all banks in the country.
The request for the assets declaration forms of the top executives of banks is contained in a letter to the managing directors of the banks dated June 1, 2021.
“Listed among the officers whose assets declaration forms are expected by the Commission are managing directors, deputy managing directors and executive directors of all the banks.
“The request is pursuant to the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act, 1986, which mandates bankers to declare assets upon employment and annually thereafter.
“Violators of the law risk imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.”
Twitter Ban in Nigeria: Five countries that have banned the platform in recent years
The federal government on Friday announced a ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.
The ban comes 48 hours after the platform deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari and suspended his account for 12 hours.
There’s certainly more to come from the government’s spat with Twitter, a number of countries have equally banned the platform
1.China
China blocked Twitter since 2009 and the banned has been in place since then.
The ban followed after riots in the northwest region of Xinjiang amid tensions between Uyghur Muslims and Chinese authorities.
2.Iran
Iran has blocked its citizens from accessing the platform since 2009 after the controversial and disputed Iranian presidential election. The platform according to the Iranian government was being used to organize protests.
Despite the blackout, President Hassan Rouhani has his own English language Twitter account.
3.North Korea
Perhaps the most secretive country in the world, any access to Twitter in North Korea is punishable by law since 2016
- Myanmar
Twitter was banned in Myanmar after new military rulers took over in February 2021. The military junta ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter.
5.Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan, the ex-Soviet republic, which is one of the world’s most closed countries has also blocked Western services including Twitter and Viber.
FG suspends Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely
The Federal Government has suspended micro-blogging platform, Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely.
This follows the government’s suspicion of Twitter’s role in Nigeria.
Twitter on Tuesday deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari and suspended his account for 12 hours.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the announcement of the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.
The statement was signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.
The government of Nigeria cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence as the reason for its action.
The Minister said the federal government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.
