Father Mbaka banned from commenting on partisan politics

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has been banned by the leadership of the Catholic Church from commenting on partisan politics.

The cleric’s supporters had last month taken to the streets of Enugu to protest against his alleged disappearance.

Mbaka had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

However, he was attacked by the Presidency, which alleged that the cleric was angry because he sought to secure contracts from the Buhari-led government and was denied.

Some days after, his church was shut down for a period of one month.

In a letter dated June 3, Callistus Onaga, Catholic Bishop of Enugu diocese, also converted the Adoration Ministry to chaplaincy.

Unlike in the past where Mbaka solely oversaw the activities of the ministry as its Spiritual Director, making it chaplaincy brings it under the control of the Enugu diocese and gives the Bishop power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

Although the Bishop said Mbaka still leads the chaplaincy, he added that he (bishop) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”