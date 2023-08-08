Senator Yemi Adaramodu, spokesman for Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber has disclosed that former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai and two other President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees may be re-invited for screening.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Senate confirmed 45 out of 48 senatorial nominees. The three nominees that were not confirmed are El-Rufai, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State, and ex-Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while dropping the three ministerial nominees, cited security reports.

However, featuring on a Channels TV programme on Tuesday, the Senate spokesperson, Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber said that the issues surrounding the nominees were matters that are public knowledge.

He said, “The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.

“If security is not satisfied, Senate cannot be satisfied. It depends on what security agencies and the person that nominates them say.”

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate include Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri, and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters on Monday reported how Nigeria’s secret Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu asked the Senate not to confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, and Okotete as ministers

The three affected nominees were indicted in the DSS and NSA letters they sent to the Senate, urging the lawmakers not to confirm the nominees.

Top sources at the Senate told SaharaReporters on Monday that the Director-General of the DSS and the NSA wrote to Akpabio, advising the upper chamber not to confirm the nomination of the trio.

“The NSA, Ribadu, and the DG of DSS have just sent us letters not to clear El-Rufai, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba, and Stella Okotete from Delta. The Senate President just read it to us now at the closed-door session. He didn’t give it to us anyway,” one of the sources revealed.

“The letter from the NSA and DG DSS cited security reasons, saying the Senate should defer the confirmation of the trio for now, for national security. The senate president is holding the document sent to him tight and has not released it to anyone,” another source added.

SaharaReporters had reported how a group of protesters under the aegis of Secure Nation Group (SNG) in Abuja staged a protest on the premises of the National Assembly to call on the lawmakers not to confirm El-Rufai as minister.

The protesters, displaying placards, defied the presence of security operatives who barricaded the main gate of the building as they chanted anti-government songs.

The group expressed surprise that El-Rufai’s name was listed as a ministerial nominee despite his alleged religious colouration which the group described as dangerous to the unity of the nation.

They noted that the Tinubu-led government should investigate and prosecute El-Rufai over alleged genocidal attacks on predominantly Shia Muslim communities in Kaduna State.

Also, SaharaReporters on July 29 reported that some top Nigerian lawyers wrote to the 10th Senate demanding the immediate disqualification of Okotete, who is a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

The lawyers from Juryman Associate Chambers are Aare Oladotun Hassan, Esq, Principal Partner/Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Epe Branch/ Executive Director, Lawyers For Justice Reform, and Barr. Myso Nejo.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), wrote Okotete, demanding her pay slips from 2019, statement of bank account from the same period, and loans approved as the Executive Director NEXIM among others to aid in its investigation into alleged fraud and abuse of public office.

Meanwhile, in the letter to Nigeria’s upper legislative house, the petitioners requested the Senate to properly investigate Mrs. Okotete over corruption allegations against her – round-tripping and recycling of different loans and use of various front-companies as proxies to defraud NEXIM Bank of billions of Naira and Dollars.

Also for Abubakar, SaharaReporters about a week ago reported how Danladi was reportedly barred in 2019 from contesting or holding political offices for 10 years over forgery – though he dismissed the claim.

A publication on the Taraba State website confirmed how Danladi was barred in 2019 from contesting or holding political offices over alleged certificate forgery and age falsification.

Before the 2019 general elections, a High Court in Jalingo had disqualified Abubakar Sani Danladi from contesting the election after it was found that he presented a forged document to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The case went on to the Court of Appeal before the election and to the Supreme Court after the election, where the apex court affirmed the judgment of the lower court confirming that the certificate presented by Sani Danladi to the INEC was fake and forged.

It was in the same judgment that the Supreme Court barred Sani Danladi from contesting any election until after 10 years.

“However, on the 7th day of March 2019, the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola and composed of Chidi Nwaoma Uwa JCA (Presiding), James Shehu Abiriyi JCA and Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero JCA granted an interim stay of status quo in favour of Sani Abubakar Danladi which enabled him to stand for the March 9th, 2019 Governorship election in Taraba state.

“The Court of Appeal sitting in Yola subsequently and still composed of the above-mentioned Justices later heard the Appeal of Sani Abubakar Danladi on merit and struck out the Appeal for being incompetent on the 3rd May 2019.

“Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi further Appealed to the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which Appeal the Supreme Court has struck out/dismissed today for being incompetent and failing to meet the requirements of the law.

“1. The judgment of the Supreme Court against the Appeal of Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi today the 5th day of July 2019 means that the Judgement of the Federal High Court, Jalingo which disqualified Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi from contesting the March 9th, 2019 Governorship election in Taraba state still subsists and has a full effect because as it stands now; the Federal High Court judgment has not been altered nor set aside by the Supreme Court which is the highest court in Nigeria.”