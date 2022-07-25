Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has faulted the recent exchange of words between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recently the two leading presidential candidates vehemently disagreed over who is better to lead the country in 2023. It climaxed with Atiku challeging Tinubu to an hour TV interview.

But during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, Fashola said the two politicians should avoid verbal war and pay attention to what concerns Nigerians.

When asked to comment on the recent exchange of words between Atiku and Tinubu, He said, “I’m going to first and foremost said that for both men (Atiku and Tinubu), I have a personal relationship. Perhaps the exchange of words I will call it a stumble. I hope It’s not a tumble; and I mean this in the sense that they should quickly go back to the issues. That is what concerns Nigerians.

“Those are the debates we should really have. How do we move ourselves to prosperity that is imminent in this country. I know it would happen. Who is the best person to drive that vehicle? In my own opinion Asiwaju is the best person to drive that vehicle because I worked with him. I know his capacity; I know his tenacity.”