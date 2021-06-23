Farouk Lawan Moved To Kuje Prison

Farouk Lawan has been moved to Kuje Prisons in the outskirt of Abuja.

This follows his conviction on Tuesday by an FCT High Court sitting in Apo .

Lawan was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for receiving bribe from billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola.

The money was part of the $3milllion Lawan requested to have the businessman’s firms removed from the list of companies indicted for fuel subsidy fraud.

Justice Angela Otaluka found Lawan guilty of all the three counts that bordered around bribery in the case which had travelled to and from the Supreme Court since it began in 2012.

A source at the prison who does not want to be named confirmed that Lawan was taken there shortly after he was convicted by the court.

“Yes, he was brought here (Kuje correctional facility) straight from the courtroom. From today, he has started serving his jail term and will continue until he finishes his sentence unless he appeals his case and wins the appeal at any point before he will be released,” he said.