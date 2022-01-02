CELEBRITIES
Fans welcome actress Mercy Aigbe to Islam as she reveals her Muslim name
Top female Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of Muslim faithfuls after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.
Mercy Aigbe even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.
She wrote: “Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Amin Agbeke Aya D’Owner .”
In a subsequent post, the movie star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name.
In her words: “And she shall be called MINNAH……. .”
See video HERE
Fans trooped to the actress’ comment section to congratulate her on joining Islam.
CELEBRITIES
Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life
Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, for questioning the love life of Nigerian artistes.
Wendy Addo, had taken to her Twitter account to say that she was waiting for a day when an up-and-coming Ghanaian artiste would date a top female Nigerian celebrity.
She raised the issue while noting that Nigerian artistes also date top female celebrities in Ghana.
Wendy Shay tweeted; “I’m still waiting for the day an up-and-coming artiste from Ghana will date a top female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my Naija brothers do to some of our Ghana female celebs.
Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Love goes where love is, right? Ghana wake up.”
Responding to the tweet, Tacha said; “What is this? Lool. Is this really supposed to come from one of the supposed biggest female artistes in Africa? Black man be black man problem.”
This comes at a time when Ghanaian artistes have been taking jabs at their Nigerian counterparts.
See the posts:
CELEBRITIES
Portable in tears as Lagos big boy gifts him brand new Range Rover and cash (Video)
Nigerian music sensation, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has been gifted a brand new Range Rover SUV by a Lagos-based millionaire.
A video making the rounds online, shows Zazuu Zeh crooner breaking down in joyful tears as he received the car key and cash gift.
The singer gave a speech where he expressed deep gratitude and he showed off the car key while being celebrated by friends and colleagues.
In a part of the video, a friend could be seen hugging Portable as he laid on the car shedding tears of joy. This is the second car the artiste would be getting in a space of few weeks.
Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, Portable wrote; ”Tears of joy Thank you sir I really appreciate it
Gift of the year Thank you @yucatecolounge_ @yucatecolounge111 MAN OF THE YEAR He don Bizza RANGE ROVER for me ooo help me thank him oooo
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
CELEBRITIES
Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola celebrate birthdays
Popular Nollywood actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola, have begun celebrating their birthdays on New Year’s Eve.
Adebayo clocked 43, while Odunlade is now 45
An excited Femi shared a picture early Friday on Instagram of himself clad in native dress
He captioned it: All praises and adoration to God Almighty for another year 😊🙏🙏
Birthdays for me are days to appreciate your creator!
Olorun o ba mo dupe o😊.
Pls thank the Almighty on my behalf 😊🙏🙏9h
Odunlade also shared his excitement on Instagram.
Glory be to God
Your small boy is +1
Your Saamualajo is 45th
Glory be to God
And a very big thanks to everyone of you!
I really appreciate your support and Love ❤️
The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus name
Happy New Year in Advance to you!
