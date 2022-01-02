Fans welcome actress Mercy Aigbe to Islam as she reveals her Muslim name

Top female Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of Muslim faithfuls after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.

Mercy Aigbe even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.

She wrote: “Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Amin Agbeke Aya D’Owner .”

In a subsequent post, the movie star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name.

In her words: “And she shall be called MINNAH……. .”

Fans trooped to the actress’ comment section to congratulate her on joining Islam.