ENTERTAINMENT
Fans slam Normani for working with abuser Chris Brown on new song
Normani is being annihilated by fans online for appearing in Chris Brown’s music video for his new song, “WE (Warm Embrace).”
The former Fifth Harmony singer, 26, shared a snippet via Instagram on Tuesday, which showed her dancing sensually with and even kissing the controversial crooner, 33.
“Girl WTF????,” one user wrote in the comments section, with another adding, “but??? im so confused.”
Others urged her to “DELETE” the post, with some calling it “disappointing.”
“We were all rooting for you💔,” another fan commented.
Others were more specific about their qualms, writing, “why would u link up with a ‘man’ like him?,” “could’ve worked with anyone else but someone with multiple abuse allegations,” “I can’t believe we’re still working with him 😢” and “NOO NOT THE ABUSER.”
Some critics even took the opportunity to remind fans that Normani has collaborated with Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, whom he brutally attacked in 2009. “Come on Fenty queen 🏆🏆🏆,” one person wrote.
Normani was the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s first Savage x Fenty ambassador and has walked in the lingerie brand’s runway shows ever since.
As for Brown, he dated Rihanna, 34, for two years before the shocking incident occurred. He later pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years probation.
The pair reconciled for a year in 2012, which Rihanna later called a “mistake.” She has since publicly forgiven her ex and asked her fans to do the same.
However, Brown’s problematic behavior has allegedly continued with other romantic partners over the years.
In 2017, Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the R&B singer over concerns about his allegedly aggressive behavior toward her.
Brown was then under investigation last summer for allegedly smacking a woman during an argument at his Los Angeles home. Earlier this year, Page Six also revealed that another woman was suing him for allegedly drugging and raping her at a party. Brown has denied both incidents.
Despite the concerning allegations against Brown, it appears Normani has been a fan of his for quite some time — and has even backed him up in the past.
In 2014, she proclaimed she was “#TeamBreezy” and tweeted, “I love him & his personal life has nothing to do with how talented he is.”
Then, in an undated video interview from her Fifth Harmony days, she excitedly mentioned Brown, prompting the interviewer to point out, “He’s always in trouble, though, boo. Like, uh-uh. We can’t have you with him.”
“I can change his life. I can help him,” Normani replied with a smile, to which the interviewer noted, “Well, Rihanna and Karrueche said the same thing, and look.”
Both instances of Normani defending Brown resurfaced Wednesday morning on Twitter, where the criticism of her cameo in “WE” piled on.
“Idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him,” one dissenter opined. “First ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. It’s disappointing. I can’t even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin [sic] women out of clubs he’s in and has made the same song since 2012.”
Another critic wrote, “Nobody on normani’s team should have to tell her to not work with chris brown when we all had functioning brains when the abuse happened and he’s had a reputation since. It’s not about her being protected it’s about her supporting him. Normani is grown and didn’t care, that’s it.”
And a particularly fed-up fan added, “Normani has actually pissed me off big time because why are you in that man’s music video, why are you working with him, you’re four years into your miserable solo career with no album out, releasing music at the pace of an Internet Explorer search result and instead you do this.”
Reps for Normani and Brown did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.
ENTERTAINMENT
Uti Nwachukwu to host Real Housewives of Lagos reunion
Uti Nwachukwu has been announced as the host for the Real Housewives Of Lagos reunion.
The actor, TV show host, and media personality was announced as the reunion host by the executive producers of the show, Showmax.
According to a statement from Showmax, the Real Housewives of Lagos reunion will air on July 1, 2022, and July 8, 2022.
Speaking on the new job, Uti Nwachukwu said, “The Real Housewives of Lagos has been a huge part of my Fridays since it premiered and I’m so excited to be able to sit down with the amazing cast to talk about the show.”
Continuing, he said, “Being a lover of reality TV and also an ex-participant of a reality show myself, this feels like home and I will definitely be having a good time speaking to the ladies at this reunion.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Davido earns N144.5m from Boston, Toronto ticket sales
Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke alias Davido, who is currently on a North American tour labelled: “We rise by lifting others”, which began on June 16, at Brooklyn, New York, has made N144.5 million from the sold out ticket sales from History-Toronto, and House of Blue in Boston.
Figures released by SeatGeek showed that the award-winning singer’s tour tickets were generally sold for as little as $41.00, with an average price of $74.00. Davido made $185,000 (N76.8m) and $162,800 (N67.6m), totalling N144.5m based on an average ticket sales rate of N415.37 and the capacities of History (2,500) and House of Blues (2,200), according to BusinessDay.
Reports indicate ticket purchasers would go online to search for ticket prices using sites such as SeatGeek’s Deal Score Function which ranks tickets by value and shows buyers how good a deal they are getting when purchasing tickets.
While speaking with Trevor Noah, the daily show on the tour, Davido stated that his main aim of the North American tour was to showcase Africa in its entirety and to carry everyone along, especially Africans.
ENTERTAINMENT
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
Drake has been partying nonstop to celebrate the release of “Honestly, Nevermind.”
Just hours after dropping his seventh studio album Friday night, the rapper, 35, hit up Miami hotspot Gala to kick off the celebrations.
A source told Page Six that Drake arrived around 1 a.m. with a small crew – who were all decked out in his new merch – and partied until 5 a.m.
Notable guests in attendance included DJ Khaled, Miami Heat star P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay, who was spotted taking several tequila shots with the “One Dance” rapper.
“[Drake] was drinking passionfruit Ondas on ice all night,” an eyewitness told us, adding that he made sure to “greet and talk to” all of his guests at the private party.
“Drake’s DJ played songs from the new album in addition to old favorites. It was all Drake songs all night long and the crowd loved it, including Drake, who was dancing in front of the DJ booth most of the night.”
We’re told the club was at capacity Friday night, as approximately 300 guests were invited to the fête honoring Drake.
“It felt like Drake was hosting a private party in his own living room. He was walking around the room, holding court like it was his place,” the eyewitness added. “He was very comfortable and the vibe in the room was laidback and fun.”
The rapper then took the celebrations to celebrity hotspot Prime 112 on Saturday, where we’re told he shut down the busy restaurant bar. Sources told us he had the entire area reserved for him and his friends to eat and drink.
“Everyone at the restaurant was trying to get a glimpse of Drake. The team at the bar was very happy to have him back as he and his friends are always so nice while they are there,” a source told us.
“While the restaurant was packed with people waiting to be seated, Drake found time to make a young fan’s day as he posed for a picture with him and signed his shirt. The family was extremely grateful that Drake did that for their kid.”
According to our source, Drake also signed the establishment’s guest book right before he left, writing, “June 18. Honestly NVM. you gotta see the space not the square.”
The Toronto, Canada, native also stopped by Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday night with a group of 20 friends.
A source told us that the party crew, which included Drake’s pal DJ Carnage, dined on opulent sushi, seafood platters and cocktails.
Later, Drake headed to Miami’s STORY nightclub for a bash hosted by DJ Khaled. In addition to the rapper’s latest album release, they were also celebrating OVO Chubbs’ birthday, partying the night away with bottles of Ace of Spades and 1942.
