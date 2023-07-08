Kylie Jenner has been slammed from fans for “showing off her wealth” with a bag that costs nearly $300,000 (£233,000).

The reality TV star, 25, posted a video on TikTok had got her a lot of criticism before she quickly deleted it.

The brunette beauty was in the bathroom of her $36million (£28m) mansion, wearing grey underwear — a tiny bra top and rolled-down boxers.

She proceeded to lean closer to the mirror, showing some spilled water on her chest, before shaking her head to the camera and changing into another outfit.

She paired the long blue dress with a Faubourg Birkin bag that is valued at nearly $300,000 (£233,000).

The bag, which is designed to look like the Hermes flagship store, was gifted to her for her 25th birthday.

Her fans were quick to flock to the comments section on Reddit, with one writing: “She wears it to show off her wealth, but a woman with class picks a bag that compliments her outfit instead.”

A second said: “It looks horrible with that outfit!! Her outfit has cool tones and that bag has a warm beige plus white color!”

While a third added: “I want to like Kylie and I’m trying but she is so painfully boring.”

Meanwhile a fourth quipped: “Crystal Minkoff from RHOBH has the same Birkin and they talked about how much it is on an episode. All the housewives were foaming at the mouth for it lol.”