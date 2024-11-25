Fans shocked over Lizzo’s weight loss as singer twins with her mom

Lizzo shocked fans with her dramatic weight loss during a night out with her look-alike mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

The “About Damn Time” songstress took to Instagram Friday to share photos and a video of herself riding in the backseat of an SUV.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top and denim shorts for the outing, styling her hair in “milkmaid braids.”

Johnson-Jefferson for her part, twinned with her daughter while also rocking two braids and stunned in a leopard-print jacket.

“My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up 😫,” Lizzo, 36, captioned a clip of herself and her mother.

The “Truth Hurts” singer jokingly paired the clip with audio from “The Kardashians,” which heard Kim Kardashian accusing Kourtney Kardashian of copying her by getting married in Italy and having Andrea Bocelli perform at the ceremony.

Many fans in the comments had dramatic reactions to the hitmaker’s noticeable weight loss.

“Yo Lizzie [sic] lost mad weight,” one person commented, while chimed in, “Wait wait wait don’t get too skinny now!!!”

“First thing to slim is that face, hi haterssssss!!! 😂😍,” a third added.

“I don’t give a damn what she doing or using I want in lmao 😍,” a fourth quipped.

“Such a beautiful soul you have came so far !! And I appreciate you so much, you’ve given me my confidence as well ! 😍🤩,” another gushed.

Others suggested the “Good as Hell” singer had been taking the celebrity-loved weight-loss drug Ozempic.

However, her supporters rushed to her defense, with one writing, “don’t matter what she did, she looks good!”

Lizzo has documented her fitness journey on Instagram over the past few months.

In September, the Grammy winner shared a clip of herself at the gym, writing in the caption, “IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK [sic] 😤.”

The following month, the former vegan gave fans insight into how she re-introduced animal protein into her diet, which she claimed has helped her slim down.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the singer has denied taking Ozempic and even poked fun at the rumors by dressing up as the Type 2 diabetes drug for Halloween.