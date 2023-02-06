Fans roast Ben Affleck’s ‘miserable’ energy at Grammys 2023

He probably just wanted his Dunkin’ and a cigarette.

Ben Affleck became a viral sensation once again Sunday night, this time because he looked absolutely “miserable” while attending the 2023 Grammys.

The “Argo” star accompanied wife Jennifer Lopez to music’s biggest night, but his facial expressions suggested he’d rather be anywhere but the Crypto.com Arena.

“however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” tweeted one entertainment reporter.

“Ben Affleck at the Grammys is a sobering reminder that no matter how rich and famous you are, your lady is still going to drag you to s–t you don’t want to go to,” tweeted another fan.

“Someone please check on BenAffleck #GRAMMYs,” tweeted podcast “Chicks in the Office” alongside a clip of Lopez chastising him over what we can only assume is his lack of emotion throughout the evening.

“Ben Affleck giving off big ‘Only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody other than your wife’ vibes,” tweeted another fan.

Despite the apparent tension between the couple, they appeared to make it through relatively unscathed.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, made her surprise appearance during the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, which ultimately went to Harry Styles for “Harry’s House.” She and Affleck, 50, both skipped the red carpet.

Despite her husband acting like a curmudgeon throughout the evening, Lopez shined in a plunging navy blue Gucci gown covered in rhinestones. The “Shotgun Wedding” star also piled on the accessories to complement her bling, wearing three oversized diamond-encrusted Bulgari necklaces and a handful of rings.