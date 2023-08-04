Atinuke Ogungbe, the first wife of Nollywood actor and movie producer, Segun Ogungbe has left many singing her praises as she shared a transformation video.

The senior wife of Wumi Ajiboye had shared a before and after video of her and her husband over the years.

Expressing gratitude, Atinuke wrote, “Thank you, Lord”.

Taking to her comment section, many of her fans noted how their marriage is founded on true love.

Hailing her as a strong woman, they rained prayers on her.

One Olufunke Folarin wrote, “True love will forever prevail

One Jummy Thick wrote, “Strong woman

One Golden Flakky wrote, “Definition of a true love

One Angel Obasi wrote, “You are a true definition of a strong woman. You shall live to eat the fruit of your labor

One Taiwo Celina wrote, “What a throwback. U will eat d fruit of ur labor”.