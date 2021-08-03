ENTERTAINMENT
Fans gift BBN’s Prince N10m at his birthday party
The Housemate of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition Prince Nelson Enwerem is unarguably loved by his fans as they continued to surprise him with mind-blowing gifts.
Just a few days after the reality TV star received surprise gifts for his birthday, including a plot of land, fans have also gifted him a whopping sum of 10 million at his birthday party in Lagos.
Prince took to his Instagram page to share moments from his birthday party where the 10 million cheque was also presented.
‘Please help me beg Davido not to sack me,’ – Isreal DMW cries out
One of DMW’s crew members, Isreal has publicly cried out for help by asking Nigerians to help him apologize to his boss, Davido, following reports that he has been sacked.
Recall that Davido sacked one Isreal DMW after he took to social media to drag the FBI following their order to arrest Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari for working with popular fraudster, Hushpuppi.
According to Isreal, Nigerians are not helping with their negative comments about him on social media.
Speaking further, Isreal said that he is currently depressed and Nigerians should apologize to Davido on his behalf.
He also apologised to Davido, adding that he did not know the gravity of what he said.
In his words;
“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, tru his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. Am very sorry sir”
See how social media users are reacting to this;
@itz_raymaaly wrote “Davido temper justice with mercy. He has learnt his lesson”
@officialzkuda wrote “He will learn how to talk maturely and how to mind his business next time.”
@abodundeolagoke wrote “A man’s source of income is his ” life”, for those people laughing I pray your source of income is not threatened.”
‘Take it easy on us’ Reality star Erica reacts as Prince flaunts his six-pack in new photos
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica Nlewedim has reacted after her colleague Prince Nelson Enwerem took to his Instagram page to flaunt his enviable six-pack in new photos.
In the photos shared to celebrate his 26th birthday, Prince was spotted wearing a trouser, hand gloves without a shirt, posing with a power bike.
As many of his fans showered him with birthday wishes and prayers, Erica, who reacted to the photos, said Prince should take it easy with his fans and colleagues.
Erica Wrote: Ahah price take it easy on us!
BBNaija 2021: Peace emerges first Head of House in Season 6
Peace has emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’.
She only entered the reality show officially on Sunday, along with 10 other female housemates.
Peace was the second lady to enter the house after Angel. The 26-year-old Rivers indigene is a former TV presenter.
She has picked Yousef as her Deputy Head of House.
Emerging HoH comes with privileges such as stay in the HoH lounge and immunity from eviction.
