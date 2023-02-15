Fans call for Destiny Etiko to fire her stylist over her Valentine’s Day outfit (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has caused a stir online with her Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

The curvy actress, who is described as one of the most poorly dressed celebrity, has fallen into the hands of fashion police again.

Taking to Instagram, Destiny Etiko shared a red-themed valentine photoshoot were she was seen wearing a jumpsuit which accentuated her curves. The jumpsuit which had glittering red stripes, was transparent and showed off her inner wear.

“Love planted a rose and the world turned sweet. Happy Valentine Fam”, she captioned the photos.

Taking to Instagram, her fans called for her to fire her stylist, while others queried why she is fondly of dressing shabbily despite having a good body.

One Ceecee wrote, “Try still dey wear better thing comon naw..waris this

One gift waate wrote, “Ur fashion sense is too poor

One Eunice Imo wrote, “You need to fire ur stylist, makachi dem no dey tell you the truth

One Deem Amidee wrote, “Nne’m Imaka but fire your stylist. If you have one, if you don’t, I recommend my sister. If she dress you, walai you won’t believe how good and fashionable you will be

One Chef Zobah wrote, “Everything about you is always different, this your stylist needs to be fired

One flawless touch wrote, “I don’t understand the kinds of outfits u wear at times. Despite having a great body u don’t have a good dress sense

One Cannetto wrote, “You and ABA people sign deal?

He added, “This your stylist self…which kind aba made be this one

One Nancy Eazy wrote, “Your stylist is wicked

One Kayee wrote, “Best in wearing rubbish “.

Destiny Etiko gets dragged over her sheer dress to Nkiru Sylvanus’s wedding

Weeks back, Destiny Etiko got dragged for her poor fashion sense.

The talented movie star and producer, was under heat over her outfit to colleague, Nkiru Sylvanus’s white.

The movie star held the final leg of her wedding, white wedding on Sunday, January 15th. Destiny Etiko, who was one of the celebrities at her wedding had wore a sheer dress to the event.

Her choice of outfit didn’t sit well with many netizens as her underwear was in full glare.

Reacting to it, many took to comment section to once again drag the actress for her poor fashion sense.