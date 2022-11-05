Fans alarmed by Madonna’s ‘disturbing’ new TikTok

Madonna has sparked concern among fans over a TikTok video she posted of herself lip-syncing along to aggressive song lyrics.

“Have you ever been punched in your motherf–king face?” the Queen of Pop, 64, rapped, mouthing along the words to Baby Keem’s song “Vent,” in the clip, which was also shared on Instagram on Thursday.

“What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait.”

One critic wrote in the comments section, “This is just awful! What happened to the real Madonna, the one that you can actually look at and say wow you are beautiful and talented !!! LMAO 🤣.”

Another added, “The Madonna I used to admire was the one on The Immaculate Collection……this woman has lost all of her mind. Time to retire….”

A third said, “You where my idol growing up. I used to love your music & creativity, 👏please stop with these weird reels! it’s getting dark & concerning now.”

Madonna’s appearance in the video also sparked chatter among her followers.

The “Like a Prayer” singer was seen in the clip with her eyebrows bleached and her orange locks styled into four braids — one of her recent go-to looks.

She was also wore a black mesh top over a black bra, a black and white corset, black jeans — with the top button undone — and several silver chains hanging from her neck.

The “Frozen” singer capped off the peculiar ensemble with a silver grill on the top of her teeth.

“What happened to you?” one fan commented. “You look like Marilyn Manson or something! Don’t shave the eyebrows!”

Another just remarked, “something went wrong with this lady…. 😂.”

Madonna has been more actively posting on social media over the past year, which has garnered several opinions over her interesting outfit choices and shocking confessions.

In October, the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer strangely shared that she was not circumcised and seemingly came out as gay in a separate video posted to TikTok.

Fans have also expressed their concern over the pop star’s recent “freaky” appearance, which plastic surgeons recently told Page Six they believe has gone too far.